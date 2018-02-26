Who Dies on ‘The Walking Dead’ Tonight?

AMC

Tonight is the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead Season 8. More than likely, we’ll see some characters die — and we’re especially concerned about Carl’s fate. AMC has been strongly hinting that tonight’s episode could be really tough for fans, but it’s also been hinting that some very unexpected things may be happening too. In this show’s universe, it’s hard to get through an episode without someone dying. Will Carl be one of the casualties tonight?

We will update this post live as the Season 8 midseason finale of The Walking Dead airs, letting you know who died during the episode. So keep refreshing this page for the latest details. MAJOR SPOILERS below.

Who do you think will die tonight? While we update this article as the show is airing, let us know your comments and predictions below.

At the very beginning of the episode, we are shown very clearly that Carl’s bite was from a walker. There’s no room for discussion or theories. Unless he ends up with some crazy magical immunity, he’s going to die.

After the commercial break, it’s apparent that Carl won’t have an immunity. He looks very, very sick.

By the second commercial break, no one new had died yet. But further into the episode, multiple Saviors were killed as Carol and Morgan sought to free Ezekiel and Henry at the Kingdom. Morgan has his taste for blood back.

Later in the episode, Carl gives his hat to Judith. This is the sure sign we needed that yes, he will die.

But before Carl died, Gavin the Savior was killed — not by Morgan, but by little Henry.

And by the end of the episode, Carl did indeed die. He shot himself in the head so one one else would have to do it. :(

This post will be updated as the episode continues.