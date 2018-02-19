Who Gets Eliminated On ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? 2/19/2018

ABC Network

The hometown dates episode for The Bachelor 2018 airs tonight on the ABC network and one of the four women will end up saying goodbye. According to the ABC official plot synopsis of tonight’s show, after the hometown dates tonight, “Arie returns to Los Angeles for his biggest rose ceremony yet, but he is more confused than ever. His feelings are more intense, and he can imagine each woman as his wife. He has no idea who he will let go. After finally gathering his nerve, he does something totally unexpected, leaving one woman shocked and devastated. Her heartbreak forces him to re-examine his decision.” So, who is the lady that gets sent home?

According to Reality Steve, Tia Booth gets eliminated tonight. She’s the BFF of former Bachelor runner-up Raven Gates and she hails from Weiner, Arkansas. Perhaps her hometown date had a little something to do with her elimination? For her family date, ABC writes, “Tia, the feisty southern belle, plans the perfect date for Arie that is right in his wheelhouse: dirt track racing in vintage sports cars. This lady has no problem opening up to Arie and letting him know that she is falling for him. She hopes her family will welcome Arie, but her overprotective parents grill him about his reputation for dating a number of women.” Maybe Luyendyk’s date had too much pressure from Booth’s parents. But, her family isn’t the only one that grills Luyendyk. Perhaps, he just wasn’t seeing a future with Booth.

Though Luyendyk may have not been in it for the long haul with Booth, he did recently admit to People that he was falling for her. Luyendyk said that, “She always, no matter what, made me feel happy and comfortable. From the moment I met her, Tia kept me on my heels … When she told me she was falling in love with me, I was humbled and my heart was totally full. This beautiful, fantastic woman sitting in front of me was falling in love and I was falling for her too. In this moment I had so much hope for the journey working, and knew now, more than even, that I could find my fiancé and future wife.” Unfortunately, Luyendyk’s feelings must have changed and clearly, he had stronger emotions for the other women.

But, prior to the hometown dates, Luyendyk wrote in his People blog that, “We always had so much fun together and she was always the first person I wanted to talk to when I had a rough day. I could imagine our life together and felt like she was really ready to make a marriage work. I couldn’t wait to meet her family and see Weiner, Arkansas.”

Left in the mix after Booth’s elimination are taxidermy enthusiast Kendall Long, a somewhat reserved Lauren Burnham, and Luyendyk’s first ever solo date, Becca Kufrin. This coming Sunday, February 25, 2018, the Women Tell-All episode will air, followed by the overnight dates on Monday, February 26, 2018. The next Monday night will air the season 22 finale on the ABC network. Tune in to see how Luyendyk navigates the last leg of the season.