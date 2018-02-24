Who Got Evicted On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Tonight In Double Eviction?

CBS Network

On tonight’s episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, there is a double eviction, which means that TWO celebrities will be sent home. Tune in here for our live recap of what goes down as it airs on CBS.

On the previous episode of the show, Mark McGrath won the Head of Household competition and decided to put Ariadna Gutiérrez and Brandi Glanville up on the block. Tonight, the cast members will participate in the Power of Veto obstacle, which may determine the fates of the two celebrities who are up for eviction. Seven celebrities are left in the competition and on Sunday night, one will be declared the winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.

Gutiérrez and Glanville begin to get uneasy as the Power of Veto competition approaches. James Maslow assures Gutiérrez that she will be safe because Glanville is the target. Ross Mathews feels conflicted because he’s good friends with Glanville and he doesn’t want to have to lie to his friend. Mathews was the only contestant unable to participate in the Power of Veto besides McGrath.

For the first Power of Veto, each contestant competes individually and then joins Ross Mathews to watch the others compete. Omarosa Manigault was the first one up. Manigault’s plan was to throw her competition so that she didn’t have any power that would put the focus on her. Ultimately, Gutiérrez wins the Power of Veto, so she’s set to take herself off of the block, which means McGrath has to substitute someone else for her. Marissa Jaret Winokur is a good candidate because it ensures that the others vote Glanville off the show, rather than Winokur. When voting, Maslow voted for Glanville, Gutiérrez voted for Winokur, Mathews voted for Glanville, and Manigault decided to vote for Glanville, which meant that Brandi Glanville was eliminated from the show.

Next up was the new Head of Household competition, which McGrath was unable to participate in … Manigault and Maslow were in a tie, but Manigault ended up winning HOH. Manigault decided to put Winokur and Mathews up for eviction. In a live Power of Veto competition, each of the contestants competed in hopes of winning the power. It was a very quick memory contest and Mathews ended up winning it, which of course meant he would most likely be taking himself off the block … and he did. In place of Mathews, Maslow was put up on the block and with this being a live show, there is pretty much no time to scheme or think of a plan.

Gutiérrez was first to go into the diary room to vote and she decided to vote for Maslow. Next up was McGrath, who voted for Winokur. Mathews then had to choose a side and he decided to pick Maslow. This meant that Maslow was evicted.