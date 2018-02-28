The Internet Reacts to Wreck-It Ralph 2’s Teaser Trailer

A teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 appeared this morning, giving viewers a taste of the story and comedy of the film as well as announcing its release date of Thanksgiving 2018. True to its title, the film has already broken the internet with the trailer trending online and many taking to social media to post their reactions.

The trailer shows the arcade where Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope Von Schweetz reside upgrading to include internet access. The two heroes find themselves transported to the internet where they encounter clickbait headlines and an eBay auction house selling a painting of an adorable kitten. But the part of the trailer that got the most reactions was when Ralph and Vanellope crash a mobile game and feed a rabbit pancakes until it explodes, much to the terror of the little girl playing the game.

People on social media were quick to point out the similarities between the film and The Emoji Movie, which took place in a similar product placement-filled virtual world. Some also pointed out the darker aspects of the internet that the film seems to gloss over. Others are already drooling at the prospect of more material for memes.

Here’s a selection of reactions from Twitter:

since we finally got a trailer for #RalphBreakstheInternet here's some of my WIR fanart!🍬👊 pic.twitter.com/k6UOJX9Jlc — 🎀 Alex 🎀 (@chibiirose) February 28, 2018

Did anyone ever notice that Wreck-It Ralph was in The Fairly OddParents? #RalphBreakstheInternet pic.twitter.com/R2tfIIKReu — Butch Hartman (@realhartman) February 28, 2018

it's 2018, why are we still using 'good feeling' as trailer music #WreckItRalph2 — Olieeeeeeee (@OlieDaOwl) February 28, 2018

Never had I ever laughed so hard at a bunny exploding from eating too many pancakes. #WreckItRalph2 pic.twitter.com/DdeG5yONt4 — Davin Tjen (@davintjen) February 28, 2018

The bunny from #WreckItRalph2 trailer makes me laugh until I cry every time I see it pic.twitter.com/AoWYqOMm8h — Swashbuckling Chef (@SwashbucklingCh) February 28, 2018

Vanellope: What's that shadowy place over there?

Ralph: That's the dark web. We must never go there.#RalphBreakstheInternet #WreckItRalph2 pic.twitter.com/uUQxoJAKjE — Uncle Silver Gaming (@SilverGreg78) February 28, 2018

It's a good thing that the highly paid professionals at Disney picked a really clever, innocuous, totally safe for kids catch phrase for #WreckItRalph2 #BreaksTheInternet pic.twitter.com/kKNyZBfors — Art-Eater ➡️⬇️↘️🐲👊 (@Richmond_Lee) February 28, 2018

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film Wreck-It Ralph, where a bad guy from a popular arcade game wishes that he could be a good guy. He travels to different arcade games and eventually meets up with the glitchy character Vanellope as they try to win the Sugar Rush race for the honorary gold metal. The film was a commercial success grossing $471 million worldwide and winning the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature as well as nominations for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film was known for featuring references and cameos from real life video game properties from Pac-Man to Sonic the Hedgehog, and the sequel appears to continue on from that trend only with references to websites like eBay and IMDB.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 isn’t the only big Disney film to get a new trailer this month. Last Valentine’s day, Disney/Pixar released a trailer for Incredibles 2. The trailer shows how Helen “Elastigirl” Parr takes over the campaign to bring Supers back while Bob “Mr. Incredible” Parr tries to keep the family from falling apart as the stay-at-home dad.

Did you know that Disney’s Moana may have been in the teaser trailer? Learn more here.