The Internet Reacts to Wreck-It Ralph 2’s Teaser Trailer

A teaser trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 appeared this morning, giving viewers a taste of the story and comedy of the film as well as announcing its release date of Thanksgiving 2018. True to its title, the film has already broken the internet with the trailer trending online and many taking to social media to post their reactions.
The trailer shows the arcade where Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope Von Schweetz reside upgrading to include internet access. The two heroes find themselves transported to the internet where they encounter clickbait headlines and an eBay auction house selling a painting of an adorable kitten. But the part of the trailer that got the most reactions was when Ralph and Vanellope crash a mobile game and feed a rabbit pancakes until it explodes, much to the terror of the little girl playing the game.
People on social media were quick to point out the similarities between the film and The Emoji Movie, which took place in a similar product placement-filled virtual world. Some also pointed out the darker aspects of the internet that the film seems to gloss over. Others are already drooling at the prospect of more material for memes.
Here’s a selection of reactions from Twitter:
Wreck-It Ralph 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film Wreck-It Ralph, where a bad guy from a popular arcade game wishes that he could be a good guy. He travels to different arcade games and eventually meets up with the glitchy character Vanellope as they try to win the Sugar Rush race for the honorary gold metal. The film was a commercial success grossing $471 million worldwide and winning the Annie Award for Best Animated Feature as well as nominations for a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The film was known for featuring references and cameos from real life video game properties from Pac-Man to Sonic the Hedgehog, and the sequel appears to continue on from that trend only with references to websites like eBay and IMDB.
Wreck-It Ralph 2 isn’t the only big Disney film to get a new trailer this month. Last Valentine’s day, Disney/Pixar released a trailer for Incredibles 2. The trailer shows how Helen “Elastigirl” Parr takes over the campaign to bring Supers back while Bob “Mr. Incredible” Parr tries to keep the family from falling apart as the stay-at-home dad.
