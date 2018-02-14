Who Is Yuki Kimura, the ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Contestant?

Photo Credit: ABC - Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Yuki Kimura hails from Atsugi, Kanagawa and she was previously a contestant on The Bachelor Japan season 1. Now, she is a contestant on The Bachelor Winter Games and she may not find love, but she’s sure to bring a smile to the faces of fans across the nation. Bachelor expert Reality Steve recently stated that, “The international contestant who steals the show and will probably be everyone’s favorite is Yuki from Japan. Why? Because she knows about 5 words of English, yet is ridiculously happy to be here, and all they do all episode (and all season) is play up the fact she doesn’t speak English. It’s actually pretty funny. No translator, she sits in on all the conversations even though she has no idea what anyone is saying. Even does a few ITM’s and basically just says the only English words she knows.”

Show host Chris Harrison had similar things to say about Kimura, telling People that she is “the one to watch”. Harrison insisted that, “This girl who knows – I would say the over/under is 15 to 20 words in English — will absolutely captivate everybody. The reason I know this is because when we sit in the control room with people that have been doing this for decades like I have, and they’re – we are speechless and we cannot take our eyes off this girl. She’s just so compelling, she’s so sweet [and] so funny.” Get to know more about Kimura in the below introduction video.

Harrison told People that Kimura was one of the biggest challenges on the show, explaining, “She spoke so little English that we actually had a translator there on set with her because after I explained things, someone had to explain things to her so she understood. But she embraced it, she went for it and as much love as I have for my own Bachelors and Bachelorettes from America, I really want to throw out some love to those from around the world who don’t know us, and they just trusted [us].” In an interview with E! Online, the show’s executive producer Bennett Graebner said that, “Yuki is incredible. She speaks very little English, but she just lights up and it almost didn’t matter that there was this language barrier with her. Everyone responded to her, those of working on the show and the men and women who were there on the show.” Graebner said that Kimura was a sweetheart, very emotional and open to others on The Bachelor Winter Games.

According to Bustle, Kimura was only 21 years old when she appeared on The Bachelor Japan, vying for the heart of a man named Hirotake Kubo. And apparently, on The Bachelor Winter Games, Kimura initially shows interest in contestant Dean Unglert, reportedly yelling, “Dean, please! “Me, rose!” Unfortunately for Kimura, Unglert has eyes for someone else on the show.

Recently, Kimura wrote in an email to The NY Times that, “I want to marry a man I meet on The Bachelor. Until that day comes, I will keep being on The Bachelor [shows].” Think Kimura could transition to the American version of The Bachelor? Or, could she be the next star of The Bachelorette? You never know, right?