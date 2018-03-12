Adam Levine Wife Behati Prinsloo & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Adam Levine is the front man for Maroon 5 and he is also one of the faces of The Voice. But, away from the spotlight, Levine is part of a family of four. Get to know more about his relationship with his Victoria’s Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, his two young daughters and their home life together. Read on for the facts.

1. Actor Jonah Hill Officiated Levine’s Wedding

2. The Couple Has Two Kids Together

You and me baby… A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Mar 7, 2018 at 8:14am PST

Prinsloo and Levine had a secret wedding and actor Jonah Hill, who is a friend of Levine’s, actually officiated the ceremony. The wedding was held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2014. According to the Daily Mail , entertainment at the wedding included Levine with his Maroon 5 bandmates, Stevie Nicks, Sublime, and even Prinsloo, herself. Prinsloo performed a rendition of the song “Bright Eyes First Day Of My Life”. According to Us Weekly , there were 300 guests in attendance.

Recently, Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second daughter into the world and, according to E!, Levine has said, “I think that as far as being a father, or being a parent, or just being a person in the world, which is extremely complicated … I feel like I’ve managed to figure out … Whatever life is, I’m doing it pretty well. I wake up happy.”

First daughter, Dusty Rose, was born on September 21, 2016, while baby girl Gio Grace was born on February 15, 2018. When Levine and Prinsloo had their first child, Prinsloo revealed to People that it was surprising to her how much she could love another person, explaining that, “I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.”

3. For Years, Levine Didn’t Think Marriage Was Right for Him

Levine has dated and hooked up with many models and actresses, living out a playboy kind of lifestyle. For years, Levine didn’t think that marriage was for him, though he wasn’t completely closed off to the idea. He previously explained to Elle that, “There are many things that keep me from getting married. But there will be a time when marriage makes sense to me … I have a very all-over-the-place lifestyle. The people I know who are married—90 percent of them have houses and live in the same place and sleep in the same bed every night … The most important thing about marriage is understanding that it might not be the right time, regardless of what your friends are doing.”

Then, on The Tonight Show in October 2013, Levine said, “Famous last words: I’ll never get married … You know, I still don’t think you have to get married, unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”

4. Levine Just Purchased $35 Million Estate for His Family

Same butt different 🧡 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

In preparation for the new baby, Prinsloo and Levine recently put their $18 million Los Angeles home, that they bought this past August, on the market, according to Guest of a Guest, and it has actually sold already. The couple also has another house in Beverly Hills, that is now in escrow for $15.9 million, as reported by TMZ. But, the biggest news is that Levine just purchased an estate for $35.5 million from Will and Grace creator Max Mutchnick. It’s 12,000 square feet and is located in Beverly Hills, California. The home previously belonged to Pete Sampras.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Levine has a yearly salary of $68 million. He has an estimated net worth of $90 million.

5. Both Levine and Prinsloo Have Said They Want 100 Children

In 2014, Levine stated to People that he hopes to have a large brood of children, exclaiming that, “I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible. We can’t do it right now, but it’s in the works.” Levine also said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he “thrives on chaos” and that Prinsloo also wants a big family because she was an only child.