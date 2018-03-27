Adam Spott, ‘Vanderpump Rules’: SUR’s New Hot Bartender

A few years ago, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor started dating a Kentucky native named Brittany Cartwright, who moved to Los Angeles in order to be with Taylor. This season on the show, during the premiere episode, friend Faith Stowers revealed that she had had sex with Taylor. Ariana Madix previously told Us Weekly that, “It’s one of those things. Jax, with Brittany, he’s seemed kind of like this different person, so to hear that rumor … because that sounds just like Jax … Also, Faith was somebody I considered to be a friend. So that’s also really weird and shocking and upsetting.” Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval said they each believe that Jax Taylor is capable of monogamy, but he has had difficulty with the truth.

Over the summer, Taylor and Cartwright starred on their own reality spin-off series and the couple’s relationship appeared to be up in the air by the end of it. Clearly, the two have patched things up, but on the show, Taylor felt pressured by Cartwright’s family to propose. In addition the couple battled through several major fights.

As Taylor and Cartwright worked on mending their relationship, following the cheating reveal, some of their fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members got involved. Several of their female friends tried to actually break up the couple on the show. First, Kristen Doute had Cartwright’s mother and sister fly out to comfort her and possibly show her the light. Then, Scheana Shay invited a new, hot bartender from SUR restaurant to hang out with Cartwright and a group, hoping the two would get together. Shay said that bartender Adam Scott had been asking about Cartwright and she was crossing her fingers, wishing for Scott to get in between Cartwright’s relationship with Taylor. On tonight’s episode of the show, this is revealed to Taylor by casts member James Kennedy.

So, who is Adam Scott? According to his Instagram profile, he is a model for Wilhelmina and he often hangs out with cast members from Vanderpump Rules. Scott also has photos of himself with Bachelorette cast-off Robby Hayes. The two appear to be good buds.

For those wondering if Scott ends up breaking up Taylor and Cartwright, by the looks of each of their social media profiles, the couple is going strong. In recent months, Taylor lost his father to cancer and Cartwright has reportedly been an amazing support system through the tragedy.