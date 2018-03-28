‘Alex, Inc’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Online Without Cable

Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff makes his anticipated return to the television screen with the first season of “Alex, Inc”, a new family comedy that debuts Wednesday, March 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Braff, who has had some smaller roles since “Scrubs ended eight years ago (or nine years ago depending on how you feel about that last season), plays Alex Schuman, a radio host who quits his job to start a podcast company. Schuman’s story is based off the real-life Alex Blumberg, whose podcast StartUp is a “documentary series about entrepreneurial life” that has enjoyed massive success.

“There were things we loved about the podcast, but we had to turn it into an ABC show,” Braff said.

Braff’s TV wife, Rooni, is played by Tiya Sircar, who many will recognize from NBC’s “The Good Place” as Vicky or The Real Eleanor or Denise. They have two children, Ben (Elisha Henig) and Soraya (Audyssie James)

Joining Schuman on his entrepreneurial adventure are his producer, Deirdre (Hillary Anne Matthews, and his business-savvy cousin, Eddie (Michael Imperioli).

Braff also directs the first two episodes, while he’s joined by writer and producer Matt Tarses, who also teamed up with Braff on “Scrubs.”