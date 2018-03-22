PHOTOS: Andrew Cunanan’s Death & Suicide Crime Scene

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is based on true events, surrounding the death of fashion legend Gianni Versace, but, it is also shown from the fabricated point of view of Versace’s murderer, serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The show is not a docuseries, but it does incorporate various facts in its story. Cunanan did hide out on a houseboat after shooting Versace on the steps of his iconic home in Miami, Florida. Inside this houseboat is were Cunanan took his own life, shooting himself with the same gun that he used on several of his victims in 1997. As a police assault team swarmed onto the boat, Cunanan is reported to have killed himself with a bullet through the mouth.

According to the NY Times, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Barreto stated during a news conference, just after Cunanan’s death, that, “He was a desperate person with very little room to move about … I’m happy that this has been brought to closure without another victim.” The article also reveals that Cunanan had tried to attain a fake passport just days before his suicide. When it comes to the owner of the houseboat on which Cunanan was staying, the NY Times reported that it belonged to a Leipzig businessman, who also was a fugitive. He was wanted, from Germany, on fraud charges and was arrested in Frankfurt during the month after Cunanan’s suicide.

In an article by the Miami Herald, Cunanan was reported to have been hiding out on Indian Creek in Miami Beach. He killed himself a week after his final murder, killing Gianni Versace. A source told the Miami Herald that after Cunanan’s body was found, law enforcement was trying to contact Versace’s family in Italy “so they could find out before the world does.” At first, police did not confirm that the body belonged to Cunanan. Later on, a fingerprint confirmed the identity.

The houseboat was located at 5250 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, 41 blocks north of Versace’s mansion. Helicopters, boats and dogs surrounded the houseboat. Police fired eight rounds of tear gas into the home before huddling behind shields and entering the home. This all began around 4 p.m. ET and, at 8:03 p.m. ET, the Miami Herald reported that witnesses heard a muffled shot from inside the boat. This is believed to have been the moment Cunanan took his life and this was before police had entered the boat.

So, how did the police track down Cunanan, who had been on the run for months? Once Cunanan settled in on the houseboat, a caretaker of the houseboat, named Fernando Carreira, reported that he saw an “unauthorized stranger” inside, according to The Washington Post. His description matched the looks of Cunanan, so police zeroed in on him. Cunanan had actually been on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List for months.

Houseboat owner Torsten Reineck reportedly was the owner of a Las Vegas club called the Apollo Health Club and Spa. Reineck had actually been trying to sell the boat and, according to The Washington Post, the houseboat actually sank months after Cunanan’s suicide, in December 2017. The boat reportedly had a problem with its bilge pump.

Cunanan’s remains were reportedly argued over by his parents, but ultimately, Romper reported that his body was interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Diego, California. He was put inside a mausoleum for his final resting place. Cunanan was 27 years old at the time of his death.

