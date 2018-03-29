Andrew Lloyd Webber Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is a Broadway icon. The musical genius behind Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Phantom of the Opera, Webber will be the subject of an hour-long tribute to celebrate his 70th birthday.

As he’s celebrated tonight by stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Glenn Close, and John Legend, people may grow curious about his net worth. How much money does Webber have? Read on to find out.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $1.2 Billion

Andrew Lloyd Webber was born in Kensington, England, to a father who was a director at the London College of Music, anda . mother who was a piano teacher.

2. He Has Been Knighted and Won 7 Tony Awards

Over the course of his illustrious career, Webber has won seven Tony Awards, three Grammys Awards, and one Oscar. He has also been “knighted”.

3. He Played Three Instruments at Age 3

By age 3, Webber played the violin, the French horn, and the piano. He started writing his own music at age 6, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

4. He Says There Is No Formula to Being Creative

Earlier this month, Webber released his autobiography, Unmasked. Asked in an interview with Town & Country Magazine how he prepares to be creative, and what his ritual is, he says, “There’s no formula. I can’t get up and say, ‘I’m going to write today.’ I don’t.”

5. He Does Not Have a Mobile Phone

Webber attributes his ability to focus on not having a phone.