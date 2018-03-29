Andrew Lloyd Webber Special Live Stream: How to Watch the Tribute Show Online

Tonight, a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber will air, in honor of his 70th birthday and his many accomplishments. Get to know everything you need to know about the special, what channel it airs on, and how to watch the show online. Read on below.

AIR DATE & TIME: The show airs tonight, on March 28, 2018, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. Checking TV Guide, no additional air times have been noted.

OFFICIAL NBC SYNOPSIS OF THE PROGRAM: In a festive 70th birthday celebration honoring one of theatre’s most celebrated composers, NBC is set to air “Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar” … Lloyd Webber, who shaped musical theatre as we know it today, is responsible for some of Broadway’s greatest and most recognizable productions, including “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Evita,” “Sunset Boulevard,” “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “School of Rock.” The evening will include conversation and reflection with Lloyd Webber along with some of today’s most esteemed names in entertainment. The special will feature theatrical legend Glenn Close, music megastar John Legend, who will play the titular role in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” Sunday, April 1 on NBC, Broadway revolutionary Lin-Manuel Miranda and an appearance by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: In celebration of his 70th birthday, Webber has recently released a new album titled, “Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Platinum Collection”. He also came out with an autobiography called “Unmasked.”