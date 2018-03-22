Antonio D’Amico Today: What Happened to Gianni Versace’s Boyfriend After his Death?

Who is Antonio D Amico? Gianni Versace's long-term partner and their 'open relationship' https://t.co/8tqRKMIOig pic.twitter.com/RhfM1Scl2B — hardeyloye (@hardeyloye2) March 13, 2018

Before we get into a major spoiler on The Assassination of Gianni Versace, this is your SPOILER WARNING. If you do not want to know even one detail about the finale episode, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, the finale episode of the show is quite suspenseful, but for those who are in the know when it comes to the true life events that the show is based on, then you know that Gianni Versace’s longtime lover at the time of his death, is alive today. On the last episode of the show, Versace’s boyfriend Antonio D’Amico is having difficulty dealing with the loss of Versace, and all that came along with it. While D’Amico (played by Ricky Martin) told Versace’s family that he wanted to live in one of Versace’s properties in Lake Como, Italy, he was told that they belonged to Versace’s company. On the show, D’Amico swallows a bottle of pills, appearing to attempt suicide. He is shown being found on the floor by a made and his eyes are open. The episode does not reveal whether or not he actually lived.

D’Amico is alive and well today, still living in Italy. He did not commit suicide. According to Refinery 29, after Versace’s death, D’Amico told The Guardian that he fell into a deep depression. Fortunately, he was able to rebuild his life and began designing clothing. He was even supported by his friend at the time, Elton John, who was also a friend of Versace’s. He, along with prominent public figures like the late Princess Diana and Stingo, all attended Versace’s funeral. D’Amico said that even though Versace will always be with him, he has tried to move on. In 2005, he met his new partner.

Today, D’Amico lives in Northern Italy and he says that The Assassination of Gianni Versace is a work of fiction, explaining that, “There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality.” The show has been based on true events, but is not a docuseries. One aspect that was very real, was the friction between D’Amico and Versace’s sister Donatella. In 1999, Donatella told The NY Times that, “My relationship with Antonio is exactly as it was when Gianni was alive. I respected him as the boyfriend of my brother, but I never liked him as a person. So the relationship stayed the same.”

Está claro que @ricky_martin no está llamado por el camino de la interpretación,interpreta a un pésimo Antonio D’Amico #Versace pic.twitter.com/ODvMngnOEA — Isabel Gonzalo (@isabelgonzalo) March 18, 2018

D’Amico was one of the first people to find Versace shot on the front steps of his Miami home. In an interview with The Guardian, D’Amico recalled, “The house had stained glass windows so we couldn’t see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate. I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point, everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn’t see any more.”

After Versace’s murder, according to Town and Country Magazine, D’Amico received $30,000 a month for the rest of his life, as stated in Versace’s will, but he ultimately only received a portion of the pension. Maureen Orth’s book “Vulgar Favors” has reported that Versace’s siblings offered D’Amico a deal that gave him a lump sum instead.

Find the full recap of tonight’s finale episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace here.