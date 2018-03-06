‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Proposal: See the Neil Lane Diamond Engagement Ring

Before we get into all the spoilers on tonight’s finale episode of The Bachelor 2018, this serves as your warning for MAJOR SPOILERS. So, STOP READING if you do not want to know who Arie Luyendyk Jr. ends up with on season 22 of the show.

On tonight’s finale episode, Luyendyk sat down with famous jewelry designer Neil Lane to pick out his intended future wife’s ring. When Luyendyk sat down with Neil Lane, he decided to pick a cushion-cut diamond ring for the engagement, telling Lane that it’s definitely the ring for her. Luyendyk also told him that this was a 5-year love story in the making and he’s waited a long time for this moment. According to Us Weekly, Luyendyk’s choice of ring is a 4-carat platinum-set diamond ring worth $80,000.

After the proposal, on the finale, Kufrin tells the cameras that Luyendyk did a very good job with the ring selection. She then laughs and genuinely smiles, exclaiming, “It’s huge!”

Jewelry designer Lane once told USA Today:

I make these rings with love and compassion, and really hoping that these people stay together. And, what happens afterwards? I don’t know. If they break up, the ring, it goes to ring heaven. There are a bunch of rings in ring heaven and God is watching them — and probably trying them on!

For many, many seasons, Lane has designed the rings for the Bachelor franchise, but, according to Radar Online, engagement rings on the show contractually belong to the show. So, if the engagement does not work out, the rings reportedly have to go back to ABC.

Now it’s time to let viewers in on a big secret. Luyendyk proposes to Becca Kufrin, but ends up breaking off the engagement after the finale, in order to be with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Reality Steve has reported that Luyendyk and Burnham are currently dating. This means that Kufrin’s engagement ring probably has to go back to ABC. Ouch.