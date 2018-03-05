‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 22 Finale Online

Tonight kicks off a two-night event for the finale of The Bachelor 2018. Arie Luyendyk Jr. ends his quest for love in a reportedly dramatic ending, according to ABC. In a plot description of tonight’s three-hour finale episode, it states, “Arie hopes that with the help of his family, he will be able to find clarity about which of the two final women are right for him and who his family will embrace. When Lauren arrives, she instantly charms everyone with her outgoing personality. She has a heart-to-heart talk with Arie’s mom, breaking down and admitting how painful it would be if she lost Arie. Becca, who is normally confident, is shaken by the reality that there is another woman who wants the same thing she does: to marry Arie. Arie’s family is very impressed with Becca as well. Is Arie’s family right? There is a type of woman that Arie always dates, but shouldn’t marry? Should he listen to his head or his heart?” The remaining two women are Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham.

The finale airs tonight on the ABC network, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT. But, if you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the ABC network live via your computer, phone or streaming device. This is done by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services listed below:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages for DirecTV Now. You can simply sign up for a free 7-day trial of the service, and you can then watch ABC live via your computer, by using the DirecTV Now website. You can also watch it on your phone, tablet or streaming device with the DirecTV Now app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to Hulu’s extensive streaming library of shows and movies, Hulu also gives subscribers the ability to watch live TV channels too, including ABC (live in select markets). You are able to sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here. You can then watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer via the official Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device, using the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. The service comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch it on your computer by using the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

The After the Final Rose special for The Bachelor usually runs immediately following the episode, but the season 22 edition will air tomorrow, on Tuesday, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. Tune in both nights to find out who Arie Luyendyk Jr. chooses to spend his future with … at least for now.