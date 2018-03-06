Are Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Still Together?

Before we get into all the spoilers on Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr., THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know any information about the winner of The Bachelor 2018, finale details or anything else that could ruin the ending of the season for you. Tonight’s three-hour finale airs on the ABC network, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Becca Kufrin started out on the show as a front-runner, even getting Luyendyk to get down on one knee as a joke during her limo arrival on the premiere episode. She also got the first solo date on the show. Now, she is one of the final two on the show, up against Lauren Burnham, but which of them gets engaged to Luyendyk.

In a video clip spoiled by Hulu this morning, Luyendyk is shown proposing to Kufrin and she nervously accepts, with an “of course.” According to Reality Steve, after Kufrin and Luyendyk got engaged, the then-couple posted a few accidental spoilers on social media. For example, they had both posted photos of themselves individually lounging at what appeared to be the same pool. In another since deleted post, Reality Steve said, though her face is covered, Kufrin was, indeed, in a photo with Luyendyk.

After the couple first got engaged, Reality Steve said that, “I feel sorry for her, not him. He’s not marrying anyone from this show. That’s not why he did it. His reputation precedes him. I don’t think all the sudden he’s changed because of this. In fact, I pretty much know it. But hey, what do I know, right?” Was this a foreshadowing of events?

Just weeks later, Reality Steve broke the news that Luyendyk had second thoughts on his relationship with Kufrin and had called it quits so that he could date Lauren Burnham. In an interview with Extra TV, Luyendyk discussed his feelings after making the emotional decision. He explained, “I am happy, but I did fall in love with two women … it was very difficult. The whole time I was thinking more about what comes next, life outside of this, how this person fit with my life at home, would my friends and family like her. You have to think more logically and that is so hard because there is so much emotion involved. It really comes down to who’s a best fit and it’s a two-way street.” Luyendyk has also admitted that he is prepared to get backlash from viewers after the finale airs. On Instagram, Luyendyk wrote, “Lots of opinions here on social … Hard to express the difficulty of a conflicted heart.”

So, to answer your question of, “Are Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk still together?,” we have a giant “no” for you. Us Weekly has reported that Luyendyk is currently dating the runner-up, Burnham, but the two are not engaged. So, it sounds like Reality Steve was right about Luyendyk from the beginning … at least when it comes to not marrying either of the remaining two women … at least for now.