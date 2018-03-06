Becca Kufrin’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Becca Kufrin had her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the finale of The Bachelor. After Luyendyk proposed to her in Peru, he realized that he still had feelings for runner up, Lauren Burnham.

On Monday night’s episode, Bachelor fans watched as Luyendyk told Kufrin that he didn’t want to stay engaged to her any longer because he wanted to pursue a relationship with Burnham. The whole thing was filmed by Bachelor cameras and the emotional exchange aired unedited.

Weeks before this episode, viewers watched as Luyendyk met Kufrin’s family in her hometown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her mom, Jill, and her sister, Emily, were both present to meet Luyendyk. Kufrin’s dad, Steve, passed away when she was just 19 years old.

Kufrin is very close to her Uncle Gary, who was also on-hand to meet Luyendyk on the Hometown date.

1. Her Dad, Steve, Worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service & He Died in 2009

Becca’s dad, Steve, was very well-known, well-liked, and well-respected. Those who knew him best often called him “Bucky” or “Koof.” He joined the Air Force in 1961 and spent four years overseas, according to Outdoor News.

When Steve returned to the United States, he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for several years. He married his wife, Jill, in 1983, and dedicated his life to raising his family. He always had a special place in his heart for the well-being of wildlife, however.

“While in the Air Force, I’d get letters from friends and family that said, ‘less ducks, less pheasants. When I got home and visited wetlands I used to hunt on, all I could find was a combine and drain tile. The wetlands were gone. Forty years later, we’re still trying to recapture our wetlands and grasslands we lost in the 1960s,” he said in a 2005 USFWS press release.

He was so dedicated to preserving wildlife, that his efforts were awarded on two separate occasions.

The U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service dedicated a 739-acre area to him in 2005. And he later received the National Wetlands Conservation Lifetime Achievement Award from the USFWS.

Steve Kufrin was forced to leave his job in 2004, after being diagnosed with brain cancer — a glioblastoma, to be exact. He passed away in 2009, when Becca was just 19. Her only sister, Emily, was 21, at the time.

Steve Kufrin was also a great chef, and his family mentioned that in a post on a Caring Bridge site that was set up in his memory.

“We all miss Steve already, but know that he is having a wonderful time hunting with his pals or making spaghetti dinner for the whole clan up in Heaven,” a message on the site read.

Steve was a fairly big storyline on The Bachelor, especially when Becca brough Luyendyk home to meet her family.

“I feel like my dad has been watching me through this journey. I think he would really enjoy Arie and find him to be like, a standup guy,” Kufrin said.

2. She’s Very Close to Her Uncle Gary

Kufrin is very close to her Uncle Gary and wanted him on-hand to meet Luyendyk when he visited Prior Lake. She knew that her Uncle Gary would be the one to ask the tough questions, and she “warned” Luyendyk before they arrived at the family’s home.

“He’s like a second father to me. He’s kind of like, taken that role on for my sister and I after my dad died. He’s very protective,” Kufrin told Luyendyk.

Turns out, Kufrin wasn’t wrong. Before Kufrin and Luyendyk walked in, the cameras filmed her family chatting about meeting The Bachelor and Uncle Gary seemed skeptical.

“Here’s what I think. I think it’s way too fast. It’s ridiculously fast. Becca needs more time with this guy if this is a real deal,” he said.

After dinner, Gary pulled Luyendyk aside for a chat.

“This should be her dad sitting here right now, not me. With her dad dying of a horrible brain tumor, her mom Jill has had breast cancer, we’ve seen a lot of ugliness with cancers and dying and death and things but we’ve stuck together. We’re her uncles and since his passing, we’re her guard dogs,” Gary said.

Luyendyk seemed to appreciate Uncle Gary’s candor and wrote about their chat in his Bachelor blog for People Magazine.

“My conversations with Becca’s family were some of the more intense conversations I had that week. Uncle Gary had just as big of a personality as Becca described. As Becca’s second father, he was amazingly caring and equally protective. Our candid conversation about love, life, and my relationship with Becca was one of the best conversations I’d had in a while. It was obvious how much he loved her and any hesitation about me was just about how much he loved her,” Luyendyk wrote.

3. Her Mom Worked as a Teacher for 20 Years & Is a Breast Cancer Survivor

Becca’s mom, Jill, was a teacher at Grainwood Elementary in Prior Lake, where the Kufrins still reside today. In 2015, Jill was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent two surgeries and then a few months of treatment. It is believed that she is now cancer free.

Before meeting Luyendyk, Jill made a special request — she wanted the family’s meal to be catered by her favorite restaurant, Artisan Bistro and Bar, according to SW News Media.

“It is a favorite restaurant of mine and their food is always delicious,” Jill explained.

Becca and her mom are also extremely close. The idea of Kufrin leaving Minneapolis to move in with Luyendyk was something that brought Jill to tears. However, she told Becca that she’d support her no matter what.

“You know how much I trust you and I want the best for you. I want you to be loved. I want you to be content, fulfilled. There’s no way a mom would not want that,” Jill told her daughter.

When Luyendyk asked Jill to give her blessing if and when he proposed, she sort of dodged the question — but made it known that she completely trusts and supports her daughter.

“Here’s what I could give a blessing to — I would honor whatever her choice is because I trust her and I love her,” she told him.

4. Her Sister, Emily, Is Getting Married in September

Emily Kufrin works as a preschool teacher in Wisconsin. She is engaged to be married to her beau, Robbie Kosmeder, whom she met online.

“In August, Robbie and Emily planned a vacation to northern Minnesota. They rented a cabin on Lake Superior, and during a morning walk to a nearby agate beach, Robbie asked Emily to marry him, and she of course said yes! It was the easiest question she’s ever been asked, and they can’t wait to celebrate their upcoming wedding on September 22, 2018,” reads their wedding website on The Knot.

Becca will serve as maid of honor in Emily’s upcoming wedding, which is described as a “casual” event that will take place at the Kosmeder residence.

“We will be getting married in a small ceremony with immediate family and friends at Robbie’s parents house. We hope everyone will join us after for a reception filled with tacos, cheesecake, and dancing,” reads the couple’s wedding website.

5. Becca’s Ex-Boyfriend Appeared on ‘The Bachelor’

Becca met her ex-boyfriend, Ross Jirgl, in college. The two were in a relationship for seven years before going their separate ways. She talked about her ex on The Bachelor and told Luyendyk that he really helped her cope with the loss of her dad, which is why she stayed with him for so long.

Becca couldn’t have predicted what would happen next, however.

While she was dating Luyendyk on The Bachelor, Jirgl decided that he’d made a huge mistake and tried to win her back by going on the show and telling her how he felt. That didn’t go over too well with Becca, who calmly told her ex that she had moved on and that she was in love with Luyendyk.

Meanwhile, most of the watching world has fallen in love with Jirgl’s good looks and are hoping that ABC brings him on as the next Bachelor.