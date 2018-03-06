Is Becca Kufrin Going to Be the New Star of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Becca Kufrin has been on a wild ride this season on The Bachelor 2018, but before we get into all the spoilers on last night’s finale, tonight’s After the Final Rose special and everything we know about the new star of The Bachelorette, this is your warning. If you do NOT want to know any of this information, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get started. Last night, Kufrin was shown getting engaged to Arie Luyendyk on the finale of The Bachelor, only to be dumped weeks later because Luyendyk wanted to make things work with the runner-up from the show, Lauren Burnham. The break up was brutal to watch, as Kufrin put it, and Kufrin revealed that she hasn’t had any contact from Luyendyk since the split. She confirmed that he didn’t try to reach out to her at all and she called his actions “unforgivable.”

Despite this, Kufrin told People that she forgives him, explaining that, “He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions … At the end of the day, I don’t think he thought through everything of how ending things with Lauren would be, how being engaged to me would be and what breaking up with me and going back to her would be. I don’t think he thought it through, but I don’t think he did it maliciously to break my heart.” But, Kufrin also admitted that, “I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind.’ I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever.”

On tonight’s After the Final Rose special, Kufrin will come face to face with Luyendyk for the first time since the break up, fans will find out where Luyendyk and Burnham stand today, and the next star of The Bachelorette 2018 will be revealed. So, who is the new Bachelorette? According to blogger Reality Steve, Becca Kufrin is the new Bachelorette, but we’ll have to wait and see for sure on ATFR. Maybe she’ll finally get her happy ending. Reality Steve has said that, “For those that still might be in the dark of what happens tonight in regards to the “Bachelorette” announcement – it’s Becca. C’mon. You think after all that last night, and you think after all this coming tonight Chris Harrison is gonna say, “And our next Bachelorette … Tia!” Or Kendall. Or Bekah M. C’mon … She will be announced tonight and there’s not gonna be any last second change up. Filming starts next week.”

This is a great choice, especially for ratings. And, with the nation on her side, Kufrin is sure to bring in a lot of viewers. And, next Wednesday, Reality Steve has reported that he will start releasing some of the men who are appearing on the show to vie for the heart of Kufrin. The Bachelorette usually premieres in May, so stay tuned.