YBN Almighty Jay, Blac Chyna’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Just two weeks after a sex tape leaked on the internet, reports that Blac Chyna has a new boyfriend have surfaced. The mother-of-two was said to be dating YBN Almighty Jay, an 18-year-old rapper from Texas; she has since confirmed those rumors to the media.

Almighty Jay’s real name is Jay Bradley. YBN stands for “Young Boss N*ggas,” a crew of which he’s a part.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Chyna Confirmed Their Relationship With TMZ

Blac Chyna (29 years old) has a new boyfriend. (18 year old) YBN Almighty Jay. Thoughts? 😳 pic.twitter.com/vyY2oPb1C0 — Your Music Plug 🔌 (@HipHopTea) March 1, 2018

Almighty Jay and Chyna’s relationship is official, based on what she told TMZ this week. Just a couple of days ago, the two were spotted getting out of a Ferrari, holding hands in California, and were asked if they were dating. Chyna had a big smile on her face when she responded, “Yeah. We’re, like, dating.”

A couple of nights prior, Almighty Jay and Chyna were spotted on another date; The two went bowling in Studio City.

“She wore a bold sporty jacket and had a red scarf wrapped around her head. Blac rocked a black scoop neck top, leggings, high heels, and wore her blonde hair down in a sleek style. She carried a small black purse and glammed up her look with a glittering choker necklace and watch,” the Daily Mail reported, referring to Almighty Jay as Chyna’s “friend.”

It’s unknown how the two might have met or how long they’ve been together. Their relationship is not yet Instagram official.

2. He Got His Start on YouTube

In September 2017, Almighty Jay started posting some rap videos on YouTube. One of his songs called “Chopsticks” ended up going viral. Within its first month of being released, it received 4 million views on YouTube.

The music video for the song was uploaded three months ago and currently has more than 10 million views.

In January, Almighty Jay released “Takin Off,” a song produced by Hoodzone.

Almighty Jay has also been featured on “No Hook,” a single released by YBN Nahmir.

Almighty Jay’s relationship with Chyna could be more than just a romantic fling. Since Chyna has wanted to break into the music world, it’s possible that the two could end up collaborating in the future.

“What even made me start to think about this venture is like, hey, I’m already in the industry and I done kinda reached the highest of the things I was doing. I told myself it’s either two ways you could go with this. You either go music or you could do acting. And I’m like, uh, music. Hello! I’m already around it and most of the people I already know them anyway, so, it should be really easy for me. I feel like if I do need help or if I need mentoring I could call my friends like French [Montana] and Nicki [Minaj] or just whoever for advice and whatnot. I feel like it’s the right way to go,” Chyna recently told XXL Magazine.

3. He Has Spent Much of the Year on Tour

Almighty Jay has been touring the country with YBN Nahmir, another rapper with whom he shares the YBN collective pseudonym. He has already performed in several cities, including Los Angeles and Chicago, and will be performing at more venues as the year goes on.

YBN Nahmir, an unsigned, Birmingham, Alabama native born Nick Simmons, is best known for his single “Rubbin’ off the Paint,” according to XXL. XXL reveals Simmons began rapping while spending time on XBOX Live.

Jay and Nahmir have also rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in the business, perhaps setting himself up to become the next big thing. Although he only has about 230,000 followers on Instagram, Almighty Jay has posted photos of himself with Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and Snoop Dogg, to name a few.

4. Chyna Has Recently Been Linked to Mechie & Rarri True

Chyna previously dated Tyga and the two have one son together. King is 5 years old.

She also dated Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Rob Kardashian. The two were engaged to be married and even had their own reality show. Chyna ended up getting pregnant and gave birth to a little girl named Dream.

A short while later, she and Kardashian broke up. The demise of their relationship came to a head when Kardashian started posting nude photos of his Chyna on Instagram. Chyna has since filed a lawsuit against Kardashian and many of his family members. That legal battle has been ongoing for months.

Chyna has also been linked to Rarri True and Mechie, the latter supposedly being the guy in the sex tape that was leaked online last month.

5. A Source Told ‘Hollywood Life’ That Chyna Has Been Trolling Rob Kardashian With Photos of Her & Almighty Jay

It’s unclear what kind of relationship Chyna has with Rob Kardashian, the father of her second child, but the two do currently share custody of Dream. Previously, when Chyna had a new boyfriend, she sent at least one video to Kardashian of the two making out, evidently trying to make him jealous. Now, a source told Hollywood Life that Chyna is up to her old tricks again.

“Chyna is being really vindictive and taunting Rob with this new guy. She’s been sending him pictures of them in bed together kissing and getting intimate — kissing and that kind of thing. So far, she hasn’t sent anything too graphic, but it’s enough to really upset Rob,” the source told Hollywood Life.

“His family is rallying around him and urging him to block her, but he’s refusing. He says he has to stay in contact with her because of Dream, but it’s more than that. He doesn’t fully want to let go, and she knows it. Right now, Chyna’s toying with him and trying to get him to snap. It’s what she does. Poor Rob was finally making real progress, and she’s trying to drag him back down to hell,” the source added.