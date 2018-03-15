Bre Tiesi, Johnny Manziel’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Johnny Manziel has reportedly married his girlfriend Bre Tiesi in a private ceremony. TMZ reported the news on Wednesday, adding that Tiesi plans on taking Manziel’s last name.

On Thursday, Tiesi was trending on Google, with people itching to know more about the 26-year-old model. Here’s what you should know about her, and her relationship with Manziel:

1. She Is a Fitness Nut & Created a 12 Week Transformation Guide Called ‘Body by Bre’

Bre, who is Insta famous with over 345k followers, created a 12-week fitness program called ‘Body By Bre’. In the ‘About Bre’ section of the guide, the model writes that she grew up in a family that was always concerned with fitness.

Tiesi’s father owns two gyms in Orange County, and her mother is a nutrition and health expert.

Bre’s Instagram documents her frequent workouts, often accompanied by inspirational messages. A post from February 20 reads, “Let’s make this week different! Let’s make a choice to be healthy and love the skin we are in!!!”

2. She’s Often Compared to Megan Fox

Both online outlets and social media users have pointed out Tiesi’s resemblance to actress Megan Fox.

While it doesn’t appear that she has pursued a career as an actress, Tiesi does have an IMDB page that lists four credits. In 2011, she appeared as herself in the TV series MMAthletics.

In 2010, she played Ms. Oregon in the TV series Lie to Me, and in 2015, she made an uncredited appearance in Knight of Cups. Bre’s IMDB also states that she appeared in the TV movie, 8th Annual Babes in Toyland: Live from Avalon Hollywood in 2015.

3. Manziel Credits Her with Helping Turn Her Life Around

According to CBS, Tiesi helped Manziel “get himself back together”.

Manziel has had a few run-ins with the law over the course of his professional career. In 2012, he was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to produce identification, and possession of a fictitious driver’s license. Manziel pleaded guilty to produce identification, while the other two charges were dismissed.

In 2013, he left the Manning Passing Academy because of dehydration, according to NFL.com. Manziel did not directly respond to questions about his alcoholic intake.

“I’m not going into details about what happened at the Manning camp,” Manziel said. “We had social events every night.”

Despite scrutiny from the press, Manziel continued to act out. In 2016, the Dallas Police Department announced that they were launching an investigation into Manziel after Colleen Crowley, his girlfriend at the time, accused him of domestic abuse.

According to USA Today, Crowley said that Manziel told her, “Shut up or I will kill us both.” He was subsequently dropped by both his agent and Nike.

In December of last year, according to USA Today, Manziel and prosecutors finalized an agreement that “would spare the former Cleveland Browns quarterback jail time and, ultimately, lead to the dismissal of the charge.” The agreement required Manziel to undergo counselor and be monitored by prosecutors for a year.

Manziel, who joined the Browns after leaving Texas A&M, was two years into his contract with the team when he was cut. He says he’ll be making a comeback this year in the developmental Spring League.

4. They Started Dating in December 2016

Manziel and Tiesi started dating in late 2016. According to TMZ, the football player popped the question in March 2017. Speaking to TMZ after getting engaged, Manziel said, “When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it.”

Bre responded, “I’m in shock. I couldn’t imagine a day without [Johnny]. I’m so glad I never have to.” The football star proposed during a trip to Paris.

Sources told the outlet on Wednesday that the two tied the knot in a California courthouse, and the couple “hasn’t ruled out a wedding celebration later this year.”

5. She Was a Model on Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘n Out

Bre, a model, was raised in California. According to multiple outlets, she was Little Miss USA in 1996, and also competed in the Mother ‘N Me Pageant.

Before dating Manziel, Bre was known for working on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘n Out. TMZ first reported they were spending time together in an article titled, “Johnny Manziel Getting Close with ‘Wild ‘n Out’ Girl”. The article reported that Bre was a Corona girl for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Miguel Cotto fight in 2016.