Corey Feldman Stabbed: Claims ‘Wolfpack Threats’

The actor Corey Feldman, who has been a key figure in accusations of sexual abuse against powerful people in Hollywood, says he was stabbed by a stranger.

Feldman posted two photos from the hospital on his Twitter account and wrote, “IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

According to Fox 5, “Feldman says the LAPD is investigating the case as an attempted homicide. He claims the attack is connected to being outspoken about child sexual abuse in Hollywood.”

In the immediate wake of the #metoo movement igniting, Feldman had gone on the Dr. Oz show to allege that he was attacked at age 14. The man he accused denied the accusations.

Feldman claimed he has been threatened by a group called the “Wolfpack.” He wrote on Twitter, “@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ &; THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

Feldman then shared a series of stories about the stabbing, especially those in British media and topped the retweets with comments like, “MORE DETAILS COMING SOON: Corey Feldman stabbed by knife-wielding thug in frenzied attempted murder attack.” And: “STILL MORE DETAILS, BUT NOTHING FROM THE POLICE YET, THERE WERE 3 MEN, BUT ONLY 1 ATTACKED: Corey Feldman rushed to hospital after being stabbed by three men in ‘murder attempt.'”

Page Six noted that Feldman previously requested donations for security and did not show his injuries in the photos of his hospitalization.

WTF R U TALKIN ABOUT?!??, THIS IS WHAT ELSE IM DOIN!!! WHAT HAV U DONE LATELY 2 STOP PEDOPHILES KIM BRRRRRRR?!? pic.twitter.com/PqNxZUIxMQ — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 26, 2018

“Ever since I discussed the fact that I have this plan, my life has turned to utter chaos,” Feldman said in October, according to Page Six. “I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on a crosswalk.”

“I’m very alone. I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he said then. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission.”

The Los Angeles Police Department previously dropped its investigation into Feldman’s child sexual abuse allegations, saying that the incidents he alleged were too old to prosecute and thus “out of statute.”

Feldman has raised more than $270,000 toward his campaign to raise more attention to his accusations of child sexual abuse. On the page, he raised the prospect of “great security risks.”

“People have long awaited a response from Corey as to what exactly happened in his childhood. In his book, Coreyography, Corey describes what happened but it isn’t clear who exactly the predators are,” the page reads. “The best way, he feels, in order to tell the whole story, is for Corey to come forward in the form of a film about his life. We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However in doing so there are great security risks,” the site sais.