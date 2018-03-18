Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Powerball for March 17, 2018?

The Powerball drawing for Saturday, March 17, 2018, was for $456.7 million. This may not be the largest jackpot in Powerball’s history (which was $1.6 billion), but it’s certainly substantial. Many people were crossing their fingers that no one would win, because they were hoping to see another billion-dollar jackpot. It typically takes Powerball about two hours to process all the tickets and announce if someone won and where the winning ticket was purchased. It looks like yes, someone did win tonight’s Powerball. Powerball has updated its website to show that the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing on March 21 is now at $40 million, which is a sure sign that someone bought the winning ticket. We will update this site as soon as we know more information.

Although someone did win, it could be a while before we find out who won. The winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania, and winners there have a year to claim their prizes from the draw date. In Pennsylvania, winners can’t stay anonymous under the state’s Open Records Law. They must claim their prize at the Lottery headquarters in Middletown.

Meanwhile in California tonight, a ticket that matched 5 out 6 of the numbers was sold there.

A single ticket sold in Pennsylvania hit tonight's #Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $456,700,000. One ticket sold in Santa Monica, Ca matched 5 of 6 numbers to win $1.2 million. Congrats! #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) March 18, 2018

Even once the winner learns that they won, it could still be a while before the rest of us find out who it was (if ever.) Some states allow winners to remain anonymous, and some states give winners up to a year to claim their prizes. The last time we had a big Powerball winner with a size similar to tonight’s jackpot, it was in January for $560 million. Although New Hampshire rules allow people who win games like Powerball to take up to a one year from the draw date to claim their prize, New Hampshire law also requires the winner’s name, town, and amount won be available for public information. The winner was able to file a lawsuit and stay anonymous while claiming the winnings through an anonymous trust.

Tonight’s Powerball winning numbers were 22 – 57 – 59 – 60 – 66 and a Power ball of 07 (and a Power Play of 2x.) The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. Powerball’s largest jackpot winners include a $1.6 billion jackpot in January 2016, a $758.7 million jackpot in August 2017, $590.5 million in May 2013, $587.5 million in November 2012, and $564.1 million for February 11, 2015.

In order to win the $570 million jackpot tonight, you had to match all five white balls in any order, and you had to match the red Powerball number too. If more than one person happens to win the jackpot, then they’ll be splitting those winnings. Don’t forget that they won’t walk away with the exact amount of the jackpot, even if they’re the only winner. Taxes will take away some of the winnings, just for starters.

If you only match one of the white balls tonight, you won’t win any money. But if you only match one number and it happens to be the red Powerball, you’ll walk away with $4. Not a lot, but enough to buy yourself a couple more tickets. Here’s how the other matches work. If you match all five white balls, in any order, but not the Powerball, then you’ll get $1 million. If you match four out of five of the white balls and the Powerball, you’ll win $50,000. The amount you win drops dramatically after this. You have two ways to win $100: either match four out of five of the white balls OR match three white balls and the Powerball. Next is your shot at $7. You’ll win $7 if you either match three out of five of the white balls OR you match two white balls and the Powerball. Last is your shot at $4, which you could use to buy two more Powerball tickets if you wanted. You’ll get this if you match one white ball and the Powerball OR if you just match the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states in the U.S., plus D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.