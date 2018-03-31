WATCH: Fabolous Threatens Emily B & Her Dad

TMZ has posted a video of rapper Fabolous threatening his longtime girlfriend, Emily B (Bustamante), and her father and brother outside of his New Jersey area home.

Emily B told police that she sent her father to the home to retrieve two handguns because she was afraid that her boyfriend would use them to harm her. Her father was able to remove the handguns, but not without confrontation.

According to court docs, Fabolous came home and confronted Emily B, her brother, and her father. The video above shows Fabolous yelling and swearing at Emily and her father. Emily’s father can be heard yelling back at him as a bodyguard tries to keep Fabolous from getting in his face. At one point, Fabolous can be heard asking Emily B what her father is doing at their home, and her dad can be heard yelling, “That’s my motherf***ing daughter,” and then calling Fabolous a coward.

The rapper went into the home and noticed that his guns were missing, which is when he threatened the family.

Below is part of the affidavit, posted by NewJersey.com.

“The victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her… When [Fabolous] could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them.”

On Wednesday, March 28, Fabolous turned himself into police. Court documents show that there was an incident between the rapper and the mother of his two children back on March 7, which caused Emily B to fear for her life. According to TMZ, the Love and Hip Hop star and her rapper beau got into an apparent domestic dispute that turned physical.

According to NorthJersey.com, the fight happened after Fabolous learned that Emily B was in Los Angeles. He found this out by way of Instagram, suggesting that she didn’t tell him that she was going to be there.

Court documents allege that Fabolous got so angry that he punched Emily B in the face “seven times” when he saw her. The physical fight was so bad that Emily B lost her two front teeth.

“Court documents show the alleged crime stemmed from an earlier incident on March 7, when Jackson while in Los Angeles on a business trip ‘became enraged’ when he found out via Instagram the victim was also in Los Angeles.” “According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on a flight back from Los Angeles, the victim told police that Jackson, 40, said via text he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he ‘did not want to go out like that.’ The victim told police she was scared because of the March 7 incident.”

Fabolous was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and “making a terroristic threat.” He has since been released from police custody, according to NewJersey.com.