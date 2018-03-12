Farrah Abraham Reportedly Replaced by Mackenzie McKee After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Exit

On the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham had a meeting with members of production because they were fed up with her allegedly cruel treatment of the show’s staff. They also revealed to viewers that they couldn’t continue to work with her if she carried on more work in the adult entertainment industry. The show left viewers with a cliff-hanger, as Abraham welcomed two producers (including executive producer Morgan J. Freeman) into her home to begin the meeting. Prior to arriving at Abraham’s house, Freeman told the cameras that, “The issue is how Farrah’s been behaving. And some of those choices she’s making. She made a decision to not do anymore porn … So, I don’t know why you go and sign-up to do a live webcam show. If she chooses to do the adult web show, we’re not going to be able to continue telling her story. She can no longer be on Teen Mom.”

Abraham will no longer be a part of the show after tonight’s episode. There have been some reports that she was fired, while others have said that she quit. And, according to Cosmopolitan, Abraham will not be attending the Teen Mom OG reunion this season, much to the dismay of her fans. The Hollywood Gossip has also reported that cast member Amber Portwood may not be on the reunion either. With Portwood being so far along in her pregnancy, she may be unable to fly. If that’s the case, then only two of the four moms will be present.

Following her exit from the show, Abraham has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Freeman, according to E! News. The suit claims that Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype”, according to Cosmopolitan. The suit also claims that Abraham felt “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed”. In response to the lawsuit, Viacom has released the following statement:

We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.

According to Radar Online, Abraham has already been replaced on the show and MTV is filming Mackenzie McKee, who was a cast member on Teen Mom 3. People has reported that McKee was a star on Teen Mom 3, alongside current Teen Mom 2 newbie Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom 3 was canceled in 2013. McKee and her husband Josh have three children – son Gannon McKee, 6, daughter Jaxie Taylor McKee, 4, and 18-month-old son Broncs Weston McKee. E! News has reported that McKee and her family have begun filming for Teen Mom OG. This include’s McKee’s mother Angie Douthit, who was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. MTV has not commented on whether or not McKee has officially joined the cast.

Teen Mom OG airs on the MTV network at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights. A recent edition to the MTV Monday night schedule includes new reality series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT.