Is Giuliana Rancic Still Married to Bill? Yes

Giuliana Rancic is still married to her husband, Bill, despite leaving her wedding ring at home for her 2018 Oscars look. The E! News correspondent is working with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet on March 4, but decided against wearing her wedding ring — which isn’t super uncommon — which started some chatter about the status of their marriage.

Although the couple has chosen to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, they are still together.

Giuliana and Bill Rancic have been married for 10 years.