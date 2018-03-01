‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Returns: Top Spoilers for Tonight

After taking a hiatus for the Winter Olympics, Grey’s Anatomy is finally back with an all-new episode. Tonight, episode 13 of the 14th season will air at 8pm ET/PT on ABC, and is titled, “You Really Got a Hold On Me.”

The official synopsis reads, “Seattle firefighters Ben Warren and Andy Herrera head to Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys who were injured in a house fire; the doctors work on their projects for the surgical innovation contest; Amelia brings Tom Koracick in to consult.”

New Faces

We’ll be meeting plenty of new faces on tonight’s episode, as it’s serving as the backdoor pilot for the new firefighter spinoff, Station 19.

Andy Herrera, who fans will meet tonight, is played by actress Jaina Lee Ortiz. Ortiz will play the starring role in Station 19, which will premiere on March 22.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ortiz said, “Just to be part of TGIT is super exciting in itself. I can’t even believe in it… That I got to work with Ellen Pompeo was like an actor’s lottery ticket. I felt super proud and grateful and honored.”

Ortiz said that as soon as Shonda Rhimes’ name was mentioned, she was hooked. “It’s just good storytelling surrounded by strong characters and high-stakes. It’s fast-paced. Shonda’s shows are the types of shows that you can’t watch while you’re doing laundry or you’re cooking…You have to pay attention because if not, you miss it.”

April

There haven’t been many spoilers released about tonight, but one thing we know for sure is that April has had an extremely tough time this season on the show, and that’s only going to get worse. Throughout the past few episodes, she’s faced obstacles like watching her ex-fiance’s wife die in labor. April has also been sleeping with an intern and is drinking a lot, and there’s no saying how she’s going to progress as time goes on.

EW’s “Spoiler Room” recently revealed, “April’s newfound carefree personality won’t go unnoticed by Jackson, leading to a confrontation between them that won’t go the way that Jackson expects — and probably won’t make Japril fans happy.”

But is April ready to move on from Jackson? The actress, herself, admitted that she’s not. The two have finalized their divorce and April has told Maggie about Jackson’s feelings for her– all this has put April in worse shape. Speaking to TV Guide, actress Sarah Drew said, “I think she’d like to say that she’s moving on. I think she knows that’s the most evolved thing to do but I don’t think she’s there yet.”

The Surgical Innovation Contest

In the last episode, which aired February 8, the surgical contest announced its finalists. It was heartbreaking to see that Alex, Amelia, Deluca, and Sam hadn’t made it to the next round in the career-defining competition. Those chosen will be continuing their research on this episode.