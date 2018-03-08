Haley Camille Freedman, Ed Westwick’s Accuser: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ed Westwick is known for his role on the show Gossip Girl, but in recent months, he has been the subject of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Today, a new lawsuit has come to light, with claims that a woman named Haley Camille Freedman was held hostage as a sex slave for 48 hours, as first reported by TMZ. Get to know more about the lawsuit, Westwick’s other misconduct claims, and background information on Freedman.

1. Freedman’s Lawsuit Is Not Directed at Westwick

Westwick is not being sued by Freedman, as her lawsuit is directed at former business partners. Freedman alleged that the defendants cut her off when she wanted to go public with sexual misconduct allegations against Westwick. One of the defendants’ names is Richard D’Alessio and the lawsuit reported that Freedman looked up to D’Alessio as a mentor and father figure. The defendants include D’Alessio, Ryde Studios, Nicolas Gibbs, and Becky Tahel Bordo. There are also some “Doe,” unnamed defendants included. Most are linked to Ryde Studios. According to TMZ, Freedman’s reasoning for the lawsuit is that she is, “going after former business partners whom she says cut her off because she wanted to go public with the allegations. She says she did an interview with a media outlet about her allegations but Westwick’s team killed it. She says the media outlet got text messages that she says misrepresented her as “unstable, disturbed, jealous and promiscuous.”

When it comes to Freedman’s allegations against Westwick, she said that she was having sex with Westwick when he asked her to choke and spit on him. She has claimed that when she didn’t comply, he did these things to her. Freedman allegedly met Westwick at the nightspot 1 Oak in West Hollywood before going back to his Glendower Estate home. Freedman reported in her lawsuit that she stayed the night with Westwick, but that he continued to keep her at his home and have sex with her against her will.

Freedman alleged that, “Westwick allowed her to use the shower, but soon came after her and began sexually interacting with Freedman, again, over her objections … But the more Freedman displayed and expressed that she did not want more sex with Westwick, the more aroused he became, pushing forward to take Freedman, even though he clearly knew she did not want any more sex with him … Over approximately the next 24 hours, the pattern repeated, with Westwick taking Freedman for sex when he desired, even though he knew Freedman wanted no more sex with him … Westwick used fear and intimidation to keep Freedman captive.” Freedman claimed to have suffered bruising, bleeding and internal tearing from her encounters with Westwick.

2. Three Other Women Have Accused Westwick of Sexual Misconduct in 2014

Kristina Cohen, Rachel Eck, and Aurélie Wynn have all accused Westwick of sexual misconduct and each claim reportedly stems from alleged incidents in 2014, according to Page Six . Westwick, has taken to Instagram to deny the claims, writing, “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

According to The Daily Mail, both Cohen and Wynn claimed that Westwick had raped them. According to Rolling Stone, Wynn was reportedly dating the late former Glee star, Mark Salling, when the incident occurred. Wynn stated that, “I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.”

Salling committed suicide by hanging and his body was found in the San Fernando Valley on January 30, 2018, according to E! News. Salling’s death came after pleading guilty to downloading 50,000 images and videos of child pornography, as reported by Metro UK.

3. She Works as a Celebrity Stylist

Freedman works as a stylist in editorial shoots and other projects, with her professional website titled Haley Camille. According to her lawsuit, Freedman is described as a, “twenty-three-year-old gifted stylist, fashion consultant, and blossoming creative director, who built her nascent and formerly promising career on the sweat of her brow and undeniably natural talent.” And, according to Media Match, Freedman lists some of her clients as Jake Paul, Aaron Carter, Bauer Publishing, Blank Magazine, Contrast Magazine, IMAX, Brandy Melville, HauteLook, and FarFetch.

In her professional bio via Media Match, Freedman is described as this, “Esteemed as one of Los Angeles’ most prominent characters, Haley Camille Freedman has successfully established herself as a prominent force in both the fashion and entertainment industry … She combines the two to create an effortlessly chic aesthetic that is both original yet relevant. Ensuring nothing but the most eye-popping moments for editorial, advertisement, performance, commercial, music video, red carpet, personal appearances and feature film … Prior to her self-made styling career, Haley received her degree in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City, where she completed her education and launched her career in the fashion industry.”

4. Westwick’s Reported Girlfriend Is Involved in the Lawsuit

Jessica Michél Serfaty is the last reported girlfriend of Ed Westwick and she is included in the lawsuit that Freedman has filed. In Freedman’s lawsuit, it states that, “Serfaty saw her public relationship with Westwick as a golden ticket in her own industry climb – a golden ticket that Serfaty was not going to let slip away without a no-holds-barred fight against Freedman’s story ever seeing publication. Westwick’s and Serfaty’s team spouted false denials … They scored the Internet and Freedman’s social and business connections for any dirt they might find to impugn Freedman’s credibility, or even just simply to degrade her. Serfaty gave distorted characterizations of her own communication history with Freedman to paint Freedman falsely as a promiscuous, psychologically disturbed, and jealous, even though Serfaty knew that Freedman was none of these things.” Freedman’s “story” was an interview she had given, detailing her claims against Westwick.

Serfaty reportedly works as a fashion model and, according to Daily Mail, in May 2017, Freedman was working on a Kat & Bare photo shoot Serfaty, a model who she had reportedly worked with before, when Serfaty revealed she was dating Westwick. Freedman reportedly gave Serfaty a warning about Westwick. According to Whos Dated Who, Westwick has been dating Serfaty since July 2017.

5. Freedman Alleged That Westwick Is an Alcoholic

In the lawsuit, Freedman has alleged that Westwick becomes “violent, crazed and abusive” when he drinks alcohol. She has also claimed that Westwick is an alcoholic.

In November 2017, Westwick denied the first three allegations against him, according to Vanity Fair, and reported victim Cohen, revealed in a Facebook post that, “I was sexually assaulted three years ago. It was a dark time in my life. My mom was dying of cancer and I didn’t have the support system or time to process and deal with the aftermath of the rape. I buried my pain and guilt to make space for the onslaught that came after my mom’s death, just three months later.” She went on to say that, “I was briefly dating a producer who was friends with the actor Ed Westwick. It was this producer who brought me up to Ed’s house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all fuck”. But the producer didn’t want to make Ed feel awkward by leaving … I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong.” Cohen said the producer blamed her for the incident.

According to the Daily Mail, Westwick has said that all claims, prior to Freedman’s, were “unverified and probably untrue.” Westwick has not yet commented on the claims in Freedman’s lawsuit.