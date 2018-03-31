Hallmark’s ‘Home By Spring’: Learn All About the Cast & the Movie

Tonight is the fourth in Hallmark’s spring movie series for March and April, Home By Spring. Tonight’s movie premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) on Saturday, March 31, 2018. The movie stars Poppy Drayton, Steven R. McQueen, and Kix Brooks. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Home By Spring.

You can watch encores on Sunday April 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 7 p.m., Sunday April 8 at 3 p.m., or Friday April 13 at 6 p.m.

One Hallmark synopsis reads: “When an ambitious event planner gets an opportunity she can’t refuse, she goes undercover as her boss and returns to her rural hometown. With the help of her family and the man she left behind, she pulls off the perfect spring retreat, but will she discover home is where her heart is?”

Poppy Drayton stars as Loretta Johnson. The British actress is best known for her leading role on Shannara Chronicles. Her credits also include Down Dog, Unhallowed Grave, Writers Retreat, Downton Abbey, and she’ll be starring soon on The Little Mermaid.

Steven R. McQueen stars as Wayne Hancock. He’s best known for starring as Jeremy Gilbert for eight seasons on The Vampire Diaries. His credits also include Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Everwood, Numb3rs, Without a Trace, CSI: Miami, Piranha 3D, and more.

Mary-Margaret Humes stars as Susan Johnson. Her credits include History of the World: Part 1, Eerie Indiana, Dawson’s Creek, The Stalking of Laurie Show, Motorcrossed, Luck, Matchmaker Santa, The Girl He Met Online, and more.

Kix Brooks stars as Arthur. Brooks was part of Brooks & Dunn, and sold more than 30 million records and had 20 #1 hit songs. In 2006, Brooks took over hosting American Country Countdown. He raises Beefmaster cattle on his farm just outside Nashville and released his first cookbook in 2016. Brooks & Dunn reunited in 2015 for a Las Vegas residency that still sells out.

Others starring in the movie include:

William Shockley (Burt Cravage)

Michael Welch (Howard Hodgekiss)

Scott Bailey (Paul Perentti)

Vernee Watson (Mrs. Wilson)

Mia Matthews (Amy Bennett)

Christopher Mychael Watson (Turner Metcalf)

Katrina Norman (Michelle Wellerson)

Stephanie Honore (Elizabeth)

Jacinte Blankenship (Gretchen)



