When Is the Next Hallmark Movie? Spring Fever Movie Schedule for March & April 2018

Hallmark recently wrapped up its series of new Valentine’s movies, and you won’t have to wait long to see a new set of spring movies coming your way. Hallmark’s next set of five original movies — its Spring Fever series — begins March 10. (And a sixth original — a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie — may be thrown into the mix at the end of April!) Hallmark has been on a roll with new movies this year. After wrapping up its Countdown to Christmas series (which many of us are still catching up on), the channel went on to produce some absolutely delightful Winterfest movies, quickly followed by a series of Valentine’s originals. And now, after a short break, we’re back with Spring Fever movies. Interestingly, the first in the series isn’t officially listed in Hallmark’s Spring Fever list. But it’s premiering this March, so we’re including it in the list below. To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.) Read on for the complete Spring Fever schedule, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing in March and April.

Love Once and Always: Saturday, March 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Starring Amanda Schull, Peter Porte, and Vanessa Bell Calloway, this Hallmark original kicks off the spring series. If you miss the premiere, you can watch encores Sunday March 11 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sunday March 18 at 1 p.m., Wednesday March 21 at 4 p.m., Friday April 13 at 8 p.m., or Sunday April 29 at 3 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve the historic mansion at all costs. As Lucy and Duncan set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future.” Here’s a trailer:

The Sweetest Heart: Saturday, March 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern

The Sweetest Heart marks the “official” beginning to Hallmark’s Spring Fever series. Starring Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, the movie premieres on March 17. If you miss the first showing, encores will air on Sunday March 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday March 24 at 7 p.m., Sunday March 25 at 1 p.m., Friday March 30 at 8 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 3 p.m., and Sunday April 22 at 9 a.m.

The synopsis reads: “Maddie is doing everything she can to save her cupcake business. With the help of a handsome investment banker, Maddie’s luck begins to turn around in all aspects of her life. However, when her first love Nate unexpectedly returns home after 14 years, she will have to choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving.” Watch a trailer below:

Royal Matchmaker: Saturday, March 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Premiering March 24, Royal Matchmaker stars Joy Lenz, Will Kemp, and Brittany Bristow. If you miss the premiere, you can catch encores on Sunday March 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday March 31 at 7 p.m., Sunday April 1 at 3 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 5 p.m., or Sunday April 15 at 11 a.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A struggling NYC matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks towards her deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife — only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him!” Here’s a trailer:

Home By Spring: Saturday, March 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Home By Spring premieres March 31. Although listed on Hallmark’s calendar, a trailer and photos have not yet been released. The movie will star Poppy Drayton, Steven R. McQueen, and Kix Brooks. If you miss the premiere, you can catch encores on Sunday April 1 at 7 p.m., Saturday April 7 at 7 p.m., Sunday April 8 at 3 p.m., or Friday April 13 at 6 p.m.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an ambitious event planner gets an opportunity she can’t refuse, she goes undercover as her boss and returns to her rural hometown. With the help of her family and the man she left behind, she pulls off the perfect spring retreat, but will she discover home is where her heart is?”

Once Upon a Prince: Saturday, April 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern

This final movie in Hallmark’s Spring Fever series stars Megan Park and Jonathan Keltz. If you don’t catch the premiere, you can see encores on Sunday April 8 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Saturday April 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sunday April 15 at 3 p.m., or Friday April 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Susanna gladly accepts help one day from handsome stranger Nate at her parents’ garden store in small-town Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home by his mother…for his coronation as the King Nathaniel of Cambria!”

The Beach House (Currently Scheduled for Saturday April 28 at 9 p.m. Eastern)

This is a Hallmark Hall of Fame special that is currently scheduled to premiere on April 28. (However, that date could change. Hallmark’s website lists the premiere as April 28, but Hallmark’s Facebook page listed the date as April 29.) Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Cara finds her life spinning out of control, she returns to the scenic Lowcountry to visit her mother. Before long, the rhythms of the island open her heart in wonderful ways as she repairs the family beach house, becomes a bona fide “turtle lady,” and renews old acquaintances long lost.”

The movie stars Minka Kelly, Andie MacDowell, Chad Michael Murray, and Makenzie Vega.

Hallmark’s Spring Fever Schedule

Here is Hallmark’s entire Spring Fever schedule for 2018, including movie encores:

Saturday, March 17

7a/6c: Chance at Romance

9a/8c: Portrait of Love

11a/10c: A Novel Romance

1/12c: Love at First Glance

3/2c: Harvest Love

5/4c: Love, Once and Always

7/6c: The Perfect Catch

9/8c: The Sweetest Heart, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, March 18

7a/6c: Summer of Dreams

9a/8c: Wedding March 3: Here Comes the Bride

11a/10c: Love at the Shore

1/12c: Love, Once and Always

3/2c: Like Cats & Dogs

5/4c: Love Blossoms

7/6c: The Sweetest Heart

9/8c: When Calls the Heart

Saturday, March 24

7a/6c: Falling for Vermont

9a/8c: Elevator Girl

11a/10c: Date with Love

1/12c: The Wedding March

3/2c: Tulips in Spring

5/4c: Love by Chance

7/6c: The Sweetest Heart

9/8c: Royal Matchmaker, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, March 25

7a/6c: Birthday Wish

9a/8c: All Yours

11a/10c: Summer Villa

1/12c: The Sweetest Heart

3/2c: A Ring By Spring

5/4c: Moonlight in Vermont

7/6c: Royal Matchmaker

9/8c: When Calls the Heart

Saturday, March 31

7a/6c: Romantically Speaking

9a/8c: For Better or For Worse

11a/10c: Hearts of Spring

1/12c: Walking the Dog

3/2c: Love at First Bark

5/4c: All of My Heart

7/6c: Royal Matchmaker

9/8c: Home by Spring, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, April 1

7a/6c: So You Said Yes

9a/8c: Summer in the City

11a/10c: Love by Chance

1/12c: Destination Wedding

3/2c: Royal Matchmaker

5/4c: Campfire Kiss

7/6c: Home by Spring

9/8c: When Calls the Heart

Saturday, April 7

7a/6c: Summer Love

9a/8c: Like Cats & Dogs

11a/10c: The Perfect Catch

1/12c: Moonlight in Vermont

3/2c: The Sweetest Heart

5/4c: Royal Matchmaker

7/6c: Home by Spring

9/8c: Once Upon a Prince, A World Premiere Original

Sunday, April 8

7a/6c: Anything for Love

9a/8c: Love on the Sidelines

11a/10c: Love in Paradise

1/12c: A Novel Romance

3/2c: Home by Spring

5/4c: Very, Very, Valentine

7/6c: Once Upon a Prince

9/8c: When Calls the Heart

These aren’t the last of Hallmark’s new movies. June is going to bring another great set of new movies, including Marrying Mr. Darcy, Wedding March 4, Dream On (a working title for a sequel to Debbie Gibson’s movie last summer), Wedding in the Vineyard (the third Vineyard movie), and The Perfect Bride 2 (a working title for a sequel to Hallmark’s The Perfect Bride). Chesapeake Shores is also slated to return sometime this summer. Then later this summer, in July and August, we’ll see Love on Safari (a working title for a movie starring Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Cor, and Brittany Bristow) and Love on the Lido Deck (a working title for a movie starring Alex PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, who last starred in a movie together for Hallmark this past Christmas.) Then we’ll also get a Christmas in July movie that is sure to be delightful!