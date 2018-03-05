Henry Cavill Death Hoax: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Henry Cavill woke up to a surprise on March 5. The British actor, best known for playing Superman, learned of his death on google. When searching for Cavill’s name, at the bottom of the Wikipedia blurb it read “Died: 3 March 2018”.

Cavill made light of the mixup on social media, debunking the death hoax on Instagram. The photo was a split between a very much alive, but confused looking Cavill, along with a screenshot of his Wikipedia biography box which clearly states his death date. The caption of the photo read: “When you learn that you died 2 days ago…”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cavill’s Fans Took The Death Hoax in Stride

Cavill’s Instagram post started a ripple effect on social media. As of publication it’s gotten over 700,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The comments have been a mix of shock and entertainment. One read “Superman never dies…” while another said “Looking pretty good for a dead guy”.

One user took the opportunity to call out Cavill’s lack of social media presence. “Maybe it’s a sign that you should post more often,” the comment read. In Cavill’s Instagram post, it appears he’s on a plane. It’s unclear where Cavill was traveling to when he took the photo.

2. The ‘Death Date’ Was Quickly Removed

As of this publication, Cavill’s Wikipedia page has been changed to reflect he is still alive. His death date was quickly taken down and his age is currently listed as 34 years old. Cavill was born on May 5, 1983 in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands in the English Channel, just off the coast of France. Cavill currently resides in London.

3. He’s Not The First Celebrity To Fall Victim To A Death Hoax

On Feb. 19, Sylvester Stallone was faced with a similar situation. The Rocky star also used social media to debunk his own internet death hoax. In the post Stallone said: “Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!”.

A couple of weeks later, Stallone posted a video of himself at the gym. At the end of the video he said “I feel incredibly healthy, for a dead guy.” There is no evidence that the creator of Stallone’s hoax is also responsible for Cavill’s.

4. Cavill Will Appear in Two More Movies in 2018

According to Cavill’s IMDB page, he will appear in two movies that debut in 2018. Nomis is about “A weathered lieutenant, his police force, and a local vigilante are all caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a recently arrested, troubled man who’s linked to years of female abductions and murders.” Cavill will play the role of Marshall.

He will also appear in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, alongside Tom Cruise. Cavill is listed as the fifth lead in the movie and will play the role of August Walker. There are two other projects listed at the top of Cavill’s IMDB resume. Both of them are “announced” but dates for the movies have yet to be revealed. In both projects Cavill will reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman. One of them is an untitled Superman project, the other is the Justice League sequel.

5. He is Recently Single

According to his friends, Cavill is “single and ready to mingle”. It appears his relationship with stuntwoman Lucy Cork is over. His last social media post with Cork came on Aug. 29, 2017, when Cavill and Cork posted on a boat together with the comment: “Getting some R&R in before the summer slips away. Worry not though, my moustache continues to thrive… #Seastache”

Cavill also recently turned some heads by flirting with pop star Demi Lovato on social media. In February, the 25-year-old singer began following Cavill on Instagram after he followed her first a few days before, according to the celebrity gossip website JustJared.com. Demi then posted a scantily clad photo of herself in a lingerie outfit before liking two of Cavill’s photos. Henry then congratulated Demi on her recent achievement of receiving a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jiutsu, which Cavill also practices.