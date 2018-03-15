‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season Finale: Top Spoilers

Tonight is the highly anticipated season 4 finale of How to Get Away with Murder, and show creator Peter Nowalk has promised that it will leave fans on the edge of their seats. Titled, “Nobody Else Is Dying”, the synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Annalise and her inner circle deal with the aftermath of a suspicious death that culminates with a shocking arrest. Meanwhile, a new development involving one of their own changes everything, on the season finale of How to Get Away with Murder.”

Last week, we learned that someone died in a tragic car accident. Tonight’s episode will shed some light on whether or not it really was an accident. By now, we know that Laurel’s father and mother are both responsible for Wes’s death. The group has sought redemption this season, and tonight, according to Entertainment Weekly, Laurel will finally confront her father.

In the trailer for tonight’s episode, we see an unknown body being rushed into an ambulance with police suspecting foul play. We also see Laurel’s father ask her where her mother is, and whether she did something to her.

Entertainment Weekly recently spoke to Pete Nowalk about tonight’s finale, and he revealed some spoilers about the episode. Nowalk promised fans, “We’re going to end this story in the most climatic, intense, emotional way possible and it’s all for the love of [Wes’s] little baby.”

While fans are concerned that Bonnie is the one who lost her life in the accident, Romper aptly points out that the show has been dropping hints that Bonnie will die for a while. In the world of HTGAWM, that usually means she won’t die, as audiences are almost always left shocked by whatever the writers come up with.

And who will get arrested in tonight’s finale? Again; whoever it is has to come as a complete shock to audiences. Connor would be the not obvious choice, as he has some kind of a connection with both Annalise and Oliver.

And where does this leave us for season 5? It’s unclear at this point if the show will be renewed. Season four averaged a .94 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.69 million viewers. According to TV Series Finale, this put it down 28% and 20% respectively compared to season three. If the show is renewed, according to Pete Nowalk, he knows exactly where it will go. Nowalk tells Deadline, “[I know] all the backstory, and I’m pretty sure I’m not going to change my mind, but I’m just not going to tell you.”

Be sure not to miss the season finale tonight, Thursday, March 15 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.