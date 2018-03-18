Instinct TV Series Live Stream: How to Watch the CBS Premiere Online

The new CBS TV series Instinct, premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but not everyone has cable. Fortunately, the new show is available on CBS All-Access, along with other cable-free options.

Instinct is about a former CIA operative named Dr. Dylan Reinhart and he has chosen to be a professor, for a more quiet lifestyle. He also is a best-selling author for a book on abnormal behavior. Reinhart is played by Alan Cumming. His character is joined by the tenacious NYPD detective Lizzie Needham, who asks for his help to solve a case that involves a serial killer. Reinhart gets right back into his old habits and also reaches out to a CIA friend, who has access to top-secret information. As Reinhart returns to this action-packed life, he and Needham realize that they make a pretty good team.

Episode 1 of the series, focuses on luring Reinhart back into his old life, while episode 2’s plot synopsis reads,”Dylan, having returned to teaching after helping the NYPD catch a serial killer, is called upon again to aid Detective Needham on a complex case involving the murder of a venture capitalist.” Episode 2 is titled “Wild Game.” If you would like to watch Instinct, but you don’t have cable, can’t find the right channel or can’t get to a television, you can watch the CBS network online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show at no cost:

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

To recap: If you’re looking for a free live stream of tonight’s show, as well as for all of the episodes throughout the coming season, you can sign up for the free trial here, stream the show, and then cancel your subscription within 7 days to avoid charges.