Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ on TV Tonight?

On last week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham had a meeting with production because they were fed up with her allegedly cruel treatment of staff and they revealed to viewers that they couldn’t continue to work with her if she carried on more work in the adult entertainment industry. The show left viewers with a cliff-hanger, as Abraham welcomed two producers into her home to begin the meeting.

Usually, the show airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights, but tonight, there is not a new episode. Instead, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, a special that is focused on Teen Mom 2 new cast member Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany will air. Teen Mom 2 – Being Brittany airs in its place tonight and the plot description of the episode reads, “Brittany, Briana’s older sister, must decide between following her dream of moving to Seattle versus staying home to care for her young nieces.”

So, when is the next new episode of Teen Mom OG on TV? The show will return on March 12, 2018, with a brand new episode titled “Choose Your Path”. The official plot description of the episode reads, “Tyler has a hard time running his business and taking care of Nova by himself; Maci trains to participate on another show; Amber starts preparing the nursery while Gary gets the paternity test results.”

Prior to tonight’s Brittany DeJesus special, a preview episode of the new spin-off series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is shown and it is hosted by Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout. The new series will focus on five new moms, from their teenage lives into pregnancy and motherhood.

For those wanting to know what happens on Teen Mom OG with Abraham, we have some spoilers for you. But if you do NOT want to know, STOP READING NOW.

Well, the rumors are true. Abraham will no longer be a part of the show. There have been some reports that she was fired, while others are that she quit. Fans will have to wait and see what really went down on March 12th. And, according to Cosmopolitan, Abraham will not be attending the Teen Mom OG reunion this season, much to the dismay of fans. The Hollywood Gossip also reports that cast member Amber Portwood may not be on the reunion either. With Portwood being so far along in her pregnancy, she is unable to fly. If that’s the case, then only two of the four moms will be present.

Abraham has reportedly filed a lawsuit, claiming that Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype”, according to Cosmopolitan. The suit also claims that Abraham felt “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed”. According to Radar Online, Abraham has already been replaced on the show and MTV is filming Mackenzie McKee, who was a cast member on Teen Mom 3. For years, Abraham’s fellow cast members have had issues with her, so they probably didn’t throw her a goodbye party.