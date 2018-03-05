Jimmy Kimmel’s 2018 Oscars Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host of the 2018 Oscars, to deliver a funny (as always) opening monologue, touching on some serious subjects as well. At the beginning of the show, an fake announcement that Mario Lopez’s street fighters would not be shown this evening. A vintage “short film”, showing footage from years past at the event, was shown. In the film, jokes were made at some of the nominees’ expenses, showing them live in the audience, but in black and white. Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Selma Hayek were some of the celebrities the “film” focused on.

.@jimmykimmel: "This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away. Give us a minute." https://t.co/gsOqwwjJSe #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bBIIhfFJO9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Kimmel then was announced and he made his way to center stage, thanking the crowd and viewers for the honor of hosting the show. Kimmel poked fun at last year’s Best Picture mix-up and advised winners to wait a minute before making their way to the stage. He also joked that the accountants who handled the error were making jokes of their own. Kimmel said that no mistakes can happen tonight because it is the 90th anniversary of the event.

.@jimmykimmel: "We don't make films like 'Call Me By Your Name' for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence." https://t.co/gsOqwwjJSe #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kOR7kwLdAR — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

The Oscar statue was put on blast, as Kimmel joked that he has no penis and keeps his hands to himself. He then brought up the expulsion of Harvey Weinstein from the Academy and revealed that only one other person was expelled from the Academy in the past, Carmine Caridi. The reason was for releasing screeners. Kimmel then joked about sexual harassment, but built up the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement as well. Kimmel also joked that all the movies honored tonight have been completely overshadowed by the movie Black Panther‘s crushing release recently.

Jimmy Kimmel opening the #Oscars with a reminder that #BlackPanther has crushed every film with its opening weekend box office. pic.twitter.com/skZ07WDdro — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 5, 2018

Other topics that Kimmel brought up were Mark Wahlberg’s donating money to the Time’s Up movement, as well as the nominees at tonight’s show. Kimmel asked whose knee caps Tonya Harding had to break to get Margot Robbie to play her in a movie. Christopher Plummer was recognized as the oldest nominee, at 88 years old, followed by Meryl Streep. This year marks her 21st Academy Award nomination. Kimmel also joked about how long the show is, saying that whoever gives the shortest speech tonight, will win a jet ski. Helen Mirren acted as the on stage model, showing off the new jet ski, as if she was working on The Price Is Right.

This is Jimmy Kimmel’s second consecutive year hosting the Oscars, and, prior to the awards show, Kimmel joked to Vanity Fair that this year, “I’m gonna do basically the same thing but with different jokes. It’s kind of the same drill. I feel like I learned little things, subtle things. Every time you do something like this you gain wisdom because the audience is not like the audience of your talk show. They’re not there to see you. You’re there to see them, so it’s just a different approach.” Kimmel also said that he would be bringing up the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement in his monologue. Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney is one of the lead writers for his Oscars gig this year. The two have worked together for years and that’s even how they met.

When talking about the pressure that comes with writing the jokes for the biggest awards show in Hollywood, McNearney tells Vanity Fair that, “Last year, we had to figure out what our balance was, with how much was too much Trump. This year, it’s probably going to be that, plus sexual harassment.” McNearney also said that the gig is “a lot of fun”.