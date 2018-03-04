Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Molly McNearney & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the 2018 Oscars, for the second consecutive year in a row and his wife, Molly McNearney, is actually one of the lead writers for the funny man’s jokes at the show. Together, they have a family of four, but Kimmel also has children from a previous relationship. Get to know more about the Oscars host’s life, his kids and his wife in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. McNearney’s Relationship With Kimmel Didn’t Get Off to a Good Start

McNearney and Jimmy Kimmel started dating in 2009 and Kimmel popped the question a few years later, in 2013, on a South African vacation in the Kruger National Forest. They married that same year. The couple actually met in the work place and didn’t hit it off right away. In fact, it was actually Kimmel’s cooking that over McNearney. McNearney was a bit thrown off when Kimmel invited her to dinner at his house for the first time, especially since McNearney previously told Glamour that Kimmel barely talked to her during her entire first year as an assistant at his office.

For their first dinner together at his house, Kimmel had previously asked McNearney about her favorite foods. Upon arrival, McNearney saw he had cooked her each one and they were all made from scratch. McNearney recalled to People that, “When we started dating, I would go back and forth between my place and his. I have my stuff at my house, and I like my own space. One time, he was in the bathroom for a very long time, and I just figured something was going on internally … A few days later, he presented me with this big box that had two of everything in my makeup and Dopp kit, because he saw that I was lugging stuff back and forth, and he wanted me to be comfortable in his home. He was in the bathroom for that hour and a half with my bag going through every single thing: every lotion, razor, deodorant, shampoo, makeup.”

McNearney has been a co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live and first started out in ad sales before becoming an assistant to an executive producer.

2. Kimmel Had Two Children With His First Wife

Prior to meeting wife McNearney and dating Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel was married to Gina Kimmel from 1988 until 2002. They had two children together, who are now in their 20’s – Kevin and Katie. According to the Daily Herald, Gina has an online business called Maddy James that redesigns classic Hollywood lingerie. The two met when Gina was a student at Arizona State University.

3. His Youngest Son Has a Heart Condition

With McNearney, Kimmel also has two children and he has been open about the health struggles of his youngest child. With McNearney, Kimmel has a daughter named Jane and a son named William, aka Billy. Baby Billy has had two heart surgeries and Kimmel has emotionally spoken about he and his wife’s journey on his late-night talk show. Billy is less than one year old. According to People, at just 3-days-old, Billy underwent his first surgery at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles because of his condition, the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia. In an emotional monologue, a week after his son’s birth, Kimmel explained, “Basically, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and he has a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.” Watch Kimmel’s emotional monologue above.

Kimmel said that Billy’s delivery was very easy, but a few hours after his birth, a nurse heard a murmur in his heart and noticed Billy looked purple. It was determined that there was not enough oxygen getting to Billy’s blood at the time.

4. In December 2017, Kimmel Accused Clothing Brand Reformation of Copying Daughter Katie’s Designs

scumbag move by @reformationx stealing ideas from a young artist (who happens to be my daughter @katiekimmel) HERS: https://t.co/YSMXbRBJTU THEIRS: pic.twitter.com/VLqFiwjox9 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 18, 2017

According to People, Kimmel accused clothing brand Reformation of ripping off the designs of his 26-year-old daughter, Katie. In a Twitter post, Kimmel wrote, “Scumbag move by @reformationx stealing ideas from a young artist (who happens to be my daughter @katiekimmel).”

In response, Reformation released the following statement, “Graphic word tees, sweatshirts, and jackets have been a part of the Reformation brand and design aesthetic since we launched in 2009. We have a deep respect for artistic integrity and would never replicate or appropriate the work of a young artist, or any artist for that matter. This T-shirt collection is an extension of our ‘Carb Collection’ that launched in 2015, inspired by the ‘carb’ in ‘carbon emissions,’ as our brand mission is to provide a sustainable way to be fashionable.”

5. Kimmel’s Eldest Son Works In Entertainment

Like his father, Kevin Kimmel works in entertainment, according to his IMDb page. Kevin has worked in the sound department and been a part of shows include Survivor, Big Brother and Tosh.0. He was born on September 19, 1993 in Arizona.