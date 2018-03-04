Joel Coen, Frances McDormand’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Frances McDormand is up for Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars, for her role as Mildred Hayes in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She actually already has one Best Actress Oscar under her belt, for her 1997 role in the movie Fargo. On the movie, McDormand worked with her husband, Joel Coen, with whom she has been with for over three decades, according to Bustle. Get to know more about the couple, along with Coen’s background, in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. McDormand’s Wedding Ring Is Coen’s Ex-Wife’s Ring

This is not Coen’s first marriage, and according to Good Housekeeping, he tied the knot with McDormand in 1984. The couple waited ten years and lived together before they got married. What’s an unusual fact is that McDormand’s ring actually belonged to Coen’s ex-wife, according to The New York Times. McDormand apparently felt it was practical to take the ring and not let the jewelry go to waste.

2. Coen Works As a Team With His Brother Ethan

Ethan and Joel Coen are known as the Coen Brothers when it comes to film and McDormand has worked with them on several big movies. The duo’s most famous films include Miller’s Crossing, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, No Country for Old Men, A Serious Man, and True Grit. The brothers produce, direct, edit and write for their films, making them a one-stop shop. Their production company, Mike Zoss Productions, is located in New York City.

3. Pedro McDormand Coen Is Their Only Child

McDormand and Coen adopted a baby from Paraguay in 1995, and his name is Pedro McDormand Coen. Today, Pedro is a 24-year-old trainer, who also works as a grip on Coen’s movie sets, according to the NY Times. McDormand, herself, was adopted.

4. Coen Won Two Oscars When Working With McDormand on Fargo

Along with Ethan Coen (Joel’s brother), Joel Coen won an Oscars in 1997 for the movie Fargo, which starred McDormand, for Best Screenplay. He also took home an Oscar win that year for film editing with Fargo. By the sound of things, the movie was a bit of a family affair. Bustle previously reported that Coen encouraged McDormand to star in 2018 Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

5. The Couple’s First Meeting Was at an Audition

According to Yahoo, the couple first met when McDormand auditioned for Blood Simple, Coen and his brother’s first movie together. The brothers wrote the 1984 movie, and Coen was the director. McDormand actually got a call-back after the audition, but she declined, because she “promised to watch her then boyfriend make his two-line debut on a TV soap.” Despite this, McDormand went on to star in the film. Coen told the New York Times that McDormand’s rejecting the call-back is the kind of attitude they wanted for their character.