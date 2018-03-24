Kids Choice Awards 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the KCAs Online

Tonight is the 2018 Kids Choice Awards, which features awards given in film, television, music and pop culture, and it airs from The Forum, in Inglewood, California. The award winners are chosen from the favorites of children across the globe. Get all the details on what to expect from tonight’s show, what time the show airs, live stream details and more below.

AWARDS SHOW TIME & TV CHANNEL: The show airs 8 – 9:33 p.m. ET/PT tonight on Nickelodeon’s several channels. The show will air on Nickelodeon, NickToons, TeenNick, and Nickelodeon 2. At 8 p.m. ET/PT, the show airs on all three of the networks. Encore presentations on Nickelodeon then air at 10 p.m. ET/PT tonight and 5:30 p.m. ET/PT tomorrow. On Nickelodeon 2, encore presentations will be shown tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT, then at 1 a.m. ET/PT, and tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. TeenNick will feature another showing on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while NickToons will air the awards show again on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also be featured via Nick Radio.

LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Nickelodeon online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for DirecTV Now, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service. Both Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. are included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages, which range from $35 to $70 per month, but you can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, allowing you to watch tonight’s show at no cost. Once signed up, you can watch a live stream on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Sling TV, Fubo TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and Hulu With Live TV all do not offer Nickelodeon.

HOSTS & PRESENTERS: Daniella Monet is the host of this year’s pre-show, while John Cena has returned once again as the host of the awards, according to Variety. When it comes to the presenters, they are made up of athletes, actors, singers and comedians. The presenters include Kristen Bell, Lilimar, Laurie Hernandez, Channing Tatum, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniella Perkins, Grant Gustin, Yara Shahidi, Owen Joyner, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Storm Reid, Nick Cannon, Gregg Sulkin, Chloe Bennet and Chris Rock.

In an interview with Variety, host Cena talked about his partnership with the show, explaining that, “Nickelodeon and I, we share the same looking glass. We like to make kids laugh and we like kids to have fun. Nickelodeon doesn’t do programming that doesn’t have comedy in it, that doesn’t have smiles in it. I really enjoy putting smiles on faces.” He also added what he enjoys about hosting the show. He dished that, “It’s a wonderful environment. I compare it to a WWE event where the show is absolutely 100% made for the audience. Being in front of a live audience for so long so many nights in a row, I think it prepares you for the chaos of a live television production which is so, so fun.”

PERFORMERS: There are only two performers at this year’s awards show. JoJo Siwa will perform the song “Boomerang”, while N.E.R.D and Pharrell Williams are set to deliver “Lemon”.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Taylor Swift leads with the most nominations, nominated for 3 awards. She’s up for Favorite Female Singer, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Song.