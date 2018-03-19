Kirk & Rasheeda’s DNA Test Results on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’

Last year, Kirk Frost came clean to his wife of 19 years, Rasheeda, and admitted that he had an affair with Jasmine Washington. Rasheeda gave the ring back, leaving fans thinking that the two were headed for divorce.

Since then, the couple has reconciled, with Instagram posts showing that thy’re clearly giving it another go. But is Kirk the father of Jasmine’s baby, Kannon? Kirk’s DNA results are still in question, and on tonight’s Season 7 premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, he will come clean with the results of thge paternity test.

Update: On Monday’s episode, Kirk revealed that he IS the father.

In an extended preview for tonight, Kirk tells the cameras, “I don’t know if me and Rasheeda can get back to the place where we used to be, but I’m damn sure trying to make it happen.”

According to Celebrity Insider, several sources say that Kirk is the father of Kannon. Last June, Hollywood Life reported that Kirk is Jasmine’s baby daddy, but witgh with no proof to back it up.

I guess tonight is the night we finally found out the truth about Kirk and Jasmine. Lord 🤦🏽‍♀️ #LHHATL — nikka d. 🌺✨ (@MzNikkkaa_) March 19, 2018

Jasmine made a number of appearances on the show last year, and accused Kirk of getting her pregnant and then forcing her to stay quiet about it. Tonight, we’ll find out if there’s any truth to her claims.

Frost is already father to five children, and has two with Rasheeda, Ky and Karter. In a recent interview with Essence, Rasheeda spoke about her marriage. Asked how things were going with Kirk, she said, “At the end of the day whatever the cards the Lord deals you, you’ve got to learn how to play them and figure it out. That’s what it is. At this point, Kirk and I work well together, so we’re co-parenting. My main thing, and actually our main thing, is making sure our kids are good and we’re taking care of them and they’re not missing out on anything. We’ve been doing a really, really good job.”

Be sure to tune into the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to find the results of Kirk’s paternity test.