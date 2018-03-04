PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Travis Scott’s Baby Girl, Stormi Webster

Months ago, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were reported to be having a baby girl, according to TMZ, though the reality star hadn’t confirmed her pregnancy, at the time. Jenner did not reveal that she was pregnant until after her daughter, Stormi Webster, was actually born. On February 4, 2018, Jenner uploaded an 11-minute video to YouTube, titled “To Our Daughter”, dedicated to her daughter. The video opens with footage from 20 years ago, when Jenner’s mother, Kris, gave birth to her. This was when viewers got their first glimpse of little Stormi, but just of her fingers. Only recently did fans get a look at her entire face.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April 2017, so their having a baby is definitely a surprise, according to Cosmopolitan. Just after Jenner first welcomed her daughter into the world, on February 1, 2018, an insider told E! that, “Kylie’s first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life. She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there’s nothing that’s ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed.”

The source also said that, “Travis’ family is also very involved and thrilled for Kylie and Travis. Kylie feels like everything is coming very naturally to her and that being a mom is what she’s meant to do. She’s loving every minute and cherishing these first few days. The feeling she has is unlike anything she’s experienced before. The family is closer than ever and just so thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace.” Jenner appears to be a hands-on mom and has been embracing motherhood, though she is only 20 years old. And, even so, a source told People that Jenner “is very protective of Stormi and of introducing her to new people and the outside world.”

While Jenner has, of course, hired some help to aid her in caring for her little one, People has also reported it to be a family affair, with an insider revealing that, “Kim and Kourtney have especially been helping out along with Kris. Kylie knows they’ve all been through the ringer with their own kids and newborns and wants what’s best for her and Stormi. She’s all ears when they’ve tried to provide her with tips and guidance to be the best mom she can be.”

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians tonight, Jenner and her pregnant sister, Khloe Kardashian, reveal to viewers that that they are three months apart in their pregnancies. Jenner gave birth February 1st, so it sounds like Kardashian is due close to May, or possibly the end of April, right? And, while Jenner and Kardashian were both expecting, sister Kim Kardashian-West welcomed her third child, Chicago West, into the world via surrogate. Baby Chicago was born on January 15, 2018. Now all of Kris Jenner’s kids have their own children except for Kendall Jenner, but she’s taking the fashion world by storm (no pun intended).