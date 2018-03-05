Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sam Rockwell has been racking up awards in entertainment this season and he has had his longtime girlfriend, Leslie Bibb by his side. Bibb and Rockwell are not married, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t worthy of the wife title. She and Rockwell appear to be two peas in a pod and they’ve been together since 2007, according to Page Six. Get to know more about Bibb and her relationship with Rockwell.

1. Rockwell Does Not Want Children

Bibb and Rockwell do not have children and it doesn’t sound like they will be starting a family any time soon. In 2007, Rockwell told The Guardian that, “I definitely don’t want to become a parent. It’s not my bag. It’s weird, I don’t get children, I don’t quite understand it. I think being an only child means you learn to live in your own world…But also, children are a lot of work. I have so much respect for parents. I suppose the end result is I feel I have too much to do.”

2. The Couple Met at a Hotel

According to Pop Sugar, Bibb and Rockwell met in the lobby of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Bibb was there, waiting to have dinner with friends, while Rockwell was working on the movie Frost/Nixon. Bibb recalled, “He smiled at me, and I thought, ‘Oh no, what’s that?’ Sometimes you just get struck.”

3. Bibb Has Been Extremely Supportive of Rockwell During His Awards Show Winning Streak

Rockwell has been taking home award after award at this year’s awards show season, winning for his role as Dixon in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. On the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Bibb gushed to E! News host Giuliana Rancic about Rockwell’s Golden Globes win and said, “I could have strangled him, I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I don’t know, I just didn’t expect them to say his name, and it’s so long coming for Sam. It’s really special to be at the Screen Actors Guild [Awards] and to be here, and I really hope the same thing happens and I’ll freak out again.”

After the SAG Awards, Bibb also gushed about her man via Instagram, writing, “Sammy rocks … thanks @sagawards for a night i will keep close to my heart and for supporting my beloved…i think sam is one of the most talented actors working and i am so grateful our community agreed.”

4. Starting Out as a Model, Bibb Made Her Way Into an Acting Career

Bibb started out her career in entertainment as a model, but later went on to appear in movies including The Skulls, Iron Man and Law Abiding Citizen. She also starred on the WB’s short-lived series Popular.

5. Bibb Was Previously Married to a Man Named Rob Born

Prior to meeting Rockwell, Bibb was married to an investment banker named Rob Born. Their marriage only lasted about a year, from 2003 to 2004, according to Frost Snow. The couple reportedly married in Zihuatanejo, Mexico and the couple reportedly had difficulty getting along, though no exact reason for the split has been confirmed.