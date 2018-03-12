‘Love and Hip Hop’ Live Streams: How to Watch the Reunions Online

Tonight airs Love and Hip Hop, as well as part 1 of the Love and Hip Hop Miami reunion, both on the VH1 network. Love and Hip Hop will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while the Miami version of the show will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The plot description for part 1 of the reunion reads, “The cast of Love & Hip Hop Miami reunites as host Nina Parker digs deep for answers on all the drama; Trina finds herself in the middle of Bobby and Alvin’s drama.”

Part 2 of the Love and Hip Hop Miami will air on March 19, 2018. That same night, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta will premiere its 7th season at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Xfinity synopsis of episode 1 reads, “Kirk and Rasheeda deal with the long awaited DNA test results; Stevie clashes with Estelita and tries to replace her with a new first lady of Danger Zone; a new face in the A causes a splash on the scene.” The premiere episode is titled “Let the Games Begin.” Season 7’s cast members include Rasheeda, Karlie Redd, Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, and Jessica Dime. Erica Mena is brand new to the cast, though she previously was a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York. She has also appeared as herself on several other hit shows like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Scared Famous, Bad Girls Club, and Wild ‘n Out. So, be sure to tune in for all the drama tonight, as well as this season on LHHATL.

Love and Hip Hop New York this season incorporated two new full-time cast members, Anais and Lil Mo. Anais is a Dominican singer, who won the Puerto Rican reality competition show Objetivo Fama. Meanwhile, Lil Mo, originally came on the scene known as Missy Elliott’s protegee. She then went on to provide back-up vocals for big artists including Jay-Z, Tamar Braxton, and Faith Evans. Lil Mo is married to professional boxer Karl Dargan and her stepson Kidd Cole was actually on an episode of MTV’s Catfish.