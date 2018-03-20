‘Married at First Sight Cast’: Meet the Season Six Couples

Season six of Married at First Sight is well underway, and the couples’ relationships have flourished. That isn’t to say that each duo’s relationship has been smooth sailing, though.

Married at First Sight follows three couples who agree to marry when they first meet. The show chronicles their experience as newlyweds for eight weeks, after which point they can either stay together or get a divorce.

Read on to learn about season 6 couples.

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Jaclyn is 29, and lives in Boston. She used to be a teacher, and now works as a sales representative.

Jaclyn got out of a difficult relationship two years ago with a guy who she thought was the one. Now, she’s ready for love, and trusts that the experts of Married At First Sight will set her up with the right man.

Ryan, meanwhile, is a 29-year-old firefighter who grew up in Boston. Ryan tells Lifetime he is looking for someone “energetic, thoughtful, and sincere.”

In tonight’s episode, Ryan shares his fears about Jackie’s five-year-plan. He says ever since Jackie called herself a “gypsy soup”, he’s grown nervous that she may up and leave at any point in time.

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Molly, 25, is a commercial insurance adjuster in Boston. Her father passed away six years ago, bringing her even closer with her mother and two sisters. Lifetime shares that Molly has been in a number of longterm relationships, but she hasn’t found the right person.

Jonathan, 28, is an army vet. He works as a financial associate in Boston, and hopes to find a woman who is energetic, driven, and funny.

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Shawniece is 29 and works as a cosmetologist. She has nine younger brothers and sisters. Shawniece is ready to get married, but hasn’t met the right guy and hopes she can count on the experts to set her up with her future husband.

Jephte Pierre is 25, and works as a second grade teacher in Boston. He grew up the oldest of fourteen children. Lifetime writes, “…he is a natural leader and took on the role of a father-figure to his younger siblings growing up.”

The two were off to a rocky start this season, but they’ve recently opened up about having a family. Last year, Jackson told Jephte, “Maybe if we have a son, I’m gonna name his Jackson Pierre.” Jephte didn’t seem to into that; he wanted to call his son Jephte Jr.