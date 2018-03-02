‘Masterchef Junior’ 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 6 Contestants Online

Tonight is the 2018 premiere of Masterchef Junior, which enters its 6th season with a whole new batch of young and talented contestants. Along with judges Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, former judge Joe Bastianich has also returned to the show, according to Buddy TV. This means that Graham Elliot, who served two seasons on the show, is not a cast member this season. But, you never know if he’ll show up as a guest judge. We’ll just have to see.

Season 6 brings together 40 girls and boys between the ages of 8 and 13, who will be narrowed down to 12 boys and 12 girls to compete. But, there will be only one winner who can take home the trophy, along with $100,000. Buddy TV has reported that some of the challenges this season include a mystery box with 26 ingredients, a test representing individual family heritages, meal preparation for a wedding reception, a Blue Apron mystery box challenge, and a pop-up restaurant challenge.

For those who want to check out Masterchef Junior, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, and you would like to watch the show tonight, you can watch Fox online, on your phone or on another streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV or Roku via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market:

FuboTV: Fox (live in 70-plus markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in 39 markets) is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox (live in 17 markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

The show airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the FOX network and premieres tonight with a two-hour episode. Tune in to see this season’s adorable cheftestants.