McDonald’s Upside Down Golden Arches: Here’s Why the Logo’s Flipped to a W

McDonald’s is planning to flip its “M” logo upside down in honor of International Women’s Day on all social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram. One restaurant in Lynwood, California got the jump on the plan by flipping its golden arches sign upside down a day early, on March 7. But some people on social media aren’t appreciating the idea so much, and are asking McDonald’s to do more to help its employees besides simply flipping a logo.

On March 7, the day before International Women’s Day, a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California flipped its golden arches sign upside down, leaving many customers and passersby confused. A spokesperson told Business Insider that this logo flip was in honor of International Women’s Day tomorrow.

Saw this McDonald’s sign upside down in Lynwood. 😂🤣😂💀 pic.twitter.com/MFrf4rudzi — Reuben Hernandez (@reuben81691) March 7, 2018

Tomorrow, you’ll see the flipped logo everywhere on digital media, including Twitter and instagram. McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement: “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success.”

At this time, it’s not clear if any other stores besides Lynwood will actually flip the arches on their outside signs.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down pic.twitter.com/nPgSrdM7Zm — Rodolfo figueroa (@Fatone250) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, some people on social media are saying that they don’t think the logo flip is really enough:

McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down. Or you could give your employees better benefits. McD: Look it's a W! Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation? McD: The W stands for women. — bogwolf (@truebe) March 7, 2018

Hey @McDonalds, maybe instead of a cheap PR stunt where you make the M a W to “support” women, you do something real — like paying your workers a living wage. https://t.co/xoOHRvSQdx — Nate Lerner (@NathanLerner) March 7, 2018

Women: We want equal pay and equal treatment. McDonalds: WE GIVE U THESE UPSIDE DOWN ARCHES IN THE NAME OF WOMEN Women: … https://t.co/KkJOAWvK1H — rachel (@rachel_bagley) March 7, 2018

McDonals has flipped its logo upside down as a "celebration of women everywhere" for #WomensHistoryMonth and let me be the first to tell you, @McDonalds, as a loyal customer: this doesn't celebrate anyone. It's a stunt and it's silly. pic.twitter.com/qdzh94DM9Q — ella dawson (@brosandprose) March 7, 2018

@McDonalds how about instead of flipping your stupid logo upside down you take action on issues relevant to yor business per say climate change and/or animal agriculture? — caIey (@anarchistyIes) March 7, 2018

