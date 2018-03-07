McDonald’s Upside Down Golden Arches: Here’s Why the Logo’s Flipped to a W

McDonald’s is planning to flip its “M” logo upside down in honor of International Women’s Day on all social media channels, including Twitter and Instagram. One restaurant in Lynwood, California got the jump on the plan by flipping its golden arches sign upside down a day early, on March 7. But some people on social media aren’t appreciating the idea so much, and are asking McDonald’s to do more to help its employees besides simply flipping a logo.
On March 7, the day before International Women’s Day, a McDonald’s in Lynwood, California flipped its golden arches sign upside down, leaving many customers and passersby confused. A spokesperson told Business Insider that this logo flip was in honor of International Women’s Day tomorrow.
Tomorrow, you’ll see the flipped logo everywhere on digital media, including Twitter and instagram. McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement: “In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women’s Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants. From restaurant crew and management to our C-suite of senior leadership, women play invaluable roles at all levels and together with our independent franchise owners we’re committed to their success.”
At this time, it’s not clear if any other stores besides Lynwood will actually flip the arches on their outside signs.
Meanwhile, some people on social media are saying that they don’t think the logo flip is really enough:
