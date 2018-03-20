Mega Millions Live Stream: How to Watch the Drawing Online Tonight, March 20

The Mega Millions jackpot is growing in size and tonight it will be around $377 million, depending on how many people buy tickets, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions. If you want to watch the drawing live as it airs, we have all the details here. The Mega Millions drawing is online live tonight at 11:00 pm Eastern (and it happens every Tuesday and Friday night.) You can livestream it at the Powerball MegaMillions website. Yes, this is different than that regular Mega Millions website where you find the results of the drawing. This special Powerball Megamillions site shows a live stream of the drawings for both the Mega Millions and the Powerball games. Mega Millions drawings are every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Click here to watch the Mega Millions drawing online. The drawing may have a delay of 10 to 20 seconds due to processing the live stream. As more and more people get interested in the drawing, it may be tougher to watch it. You certainly can’t wait until the last minute to click the live stream. Join the stream a couple minutes before it’s starting, just to make sure, and the video should start automatically when the drawing begins.

There are several additional ways to watch a livestream of the Mega Millions drawing if the one above doesn’t work. (The official site sometimes has glitches that prevent the livestream from working for everyone.) None of these sites are guaranteed, as the live stream depends on whether the news station decides to broadcast the drawing. But the bigger the jackpot gets, the more likely they are to broadcast the drawing live. Here are a few additional options that might work if the one above doesn’t.

WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia, is where the actual drawing takes place. WSB-TV has a livestream of its newscast at this link, where it will also show the drawing if it is broadcast. You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here. WGN-TV also has a livestream at this link of its newscasts, which may include the drawing. WRAL also shows videos of the drawing here, but it’s unclear if those are shown live online.

You might also like to know that a channel on YouTube posts a video of every drawing online after it happens. That channel is here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing there later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work. If no one wins tonight’s Mega Millions, the next one will likely be greater than $400 million. The estimated cash value for today’s jackpot, if someone does win, is $225 million after taxes.