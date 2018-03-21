Nev Schulman’s Wife & Baby Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nev Schulman is the star of MTV’s show Catfish and his show has become a staple in households across the nation. Almost two years ago, Schulman announced that he was engaged to then-girlfriend, Laura Perlongo, and over this past summer, in 2017, the couple tied the knot, according to E! News. People reported that the happy couple got married in the backyard of Schulman’s dad’s East Hampton home and Schulman released the following statement about the big event. He gushed, “I never imagined I could be this happy. Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.” The couple’s baby daughter, Cleo, served as the flower girl at the wedding.

Schulman clearly is a loving family man. Get to know more about his relationship with his wife, how he met Perlongo and his life as a dad below.

1. The Couple Met Online

Perlongo, who has worked as a freelance copywriter and creative director, met the Catfish star online. Fortunately for Schulman, he wasn’t caught in his own catfish web with Perlongo. According to Us Weekly, Schulman saw Perlongo on Instagram and decided to direct message her, asking her out to dinner. She said “yes” and Schulman picked her up on his motorcycle. Perlongo revealed to Us Weekly that, “It was the first time I was picked up by a stranger on a motorcycle. I was a little nervous to be honest. I was like, ‘Are we gonna die? Is this worth dying?’”

2. Perlongo Has Become a Catfish Cast Member

MTV’s Catfish is in the 7th season of the show and Perlongo has made an appearance on every episode this season. Whether she video chats or appears in person, Perlongo is now an extra voice, weighing in with her own opinion. In an interview with People, Schulman explained why he and co-star Max Joseph were “bringing the wives” on board. Schulman said that, “This season is particularly new and different because my life, specifically, has changed a lot. Now I’m married, and I have a daughter, and we’re not trying to pretend that that’s not going on, so we’ve made some changes to the show. We’re spending more time in Los Angeles, so for half of the season, rather than us flying to meet people where they are, we’re actually bringing people to Los Angeles so I can be home and spend time with my family … We’re inviting our wives now — who have kind of silently been our confidantes and advisers throughout these last five years — to actually be on the show and give their perspective and advice and insight as a part of each episode.”

Schulman then added that his wife is actually a huge fan of the show. He told People that, “Laura is really excited about it. She’s a fan of the show and has been since we met, and has a lot to say, always, about everything.”

3. Schulman Proposed to Perlongo When She Was Pregnant

Schulman and Perlongo announced their engagement in May 2016, according to E! News, and this was when Perlongo was already four months pregnant with the couple’s first child. The pregnancy was not planned and Perlongo delightfully called it “pregnant accidentally on purpose,” as she told ATTN. Perlongo revealed that she was not on birth control and on the day she found out she was pregnant, she had just eaten a marijuana gummy with Schulman, while they were hanging out in her apartment. She took a pregnancy test and was surprised at the result. She also revealed to ATTN that, “To be fair it wasn’t a complete accident. We had talked about wanting kids and had pulled the goalie maybe half-a-time-once but weren’t necessarily expecting this news, THE NEWS … We’re part of that ‘lazy’, ‘self-absorbed’ urban millennial generation that does not want to grow up in any traditional sense. I work as a freelance advertising creative, I dress like Silent Bob and stack my clothes on the floor.”

The couple hadn’t been dating for long when they were hit with the pregnancy news, but Perlongo said she definitely wanted to move forward with the pregnancy, though she admitted to ATTN, “We’d only been dating long-distance 7 months (with a break in August) but we were optimistic and in love. It felt as good a time as ever. (And who knows if/when there would ever be a ‘better’ time.) We were excited.” Unfortunately, Perlongo said that a lot of her friends were not as excited about the news, as they had a lot of doubts.

4. At 7 Months Old, Schulman and His Wife Had a Health Scare With Cleo

When Schulman’s baby girl, Cleo, was just 7 months old, he and his wife noticed her twitching and shuddering, so they took her to the hospital. After many tests and some tears, Schulman and Perlongo were relieved to find out that Cleo was perfectly healthy. Schulman let his Facebook followers in on his health scare and also talked about a fan he met at the hospital, whose child was not as lucky.

5. Schulman Sabotaged His Relationship With Perlongo Early On

Early on in the relationship, Schulman sabotaged the relationship out of fear because he was so in love with Perlongo, he told Us Weekly. It was a few months into the relationship and Schulman explained, “I just got out of a thing, and I had been damaged by that, and I felt that maybe I was all messed up, and I wasn’t ready. I screwed it up and then I had to win her back.” Perlongo joked that she thinks she didn’t officially take Schulman back until they realized they were pregnant.