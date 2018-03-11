OJ Simpson Confession Special: Did He Murder Wife Nicole & Ron Goldman?

OJ Simpson was found not-guilty in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman on October 3, 1995. This murder case was called “the trial of the century” and it captivated the entire country.

The jury decided on a verdict after just four hours of deliberation, which is unheard of in a case like this. Neither attorney team knew what to think prior to hearing the outcome. When the verdict was read, many were shocked while others celebrated Simpson’s victory in court. According to Vulture, at 1 p.m. ET that day, OJ Simpson had been set free.

If the gloves don’t fit, then you must acquit, right? That phrase was made famous during the murder trial. After a bloody black glove was found at the murder scene and another at OJ Simpson’s home, it became clear to the prosecution that the gloves were key in locking up Simpson. And, when they had receipts of Nicole Brown Simpson purchasing the gloves, the defense seemed to feel their case was solid. What they didn’t seem to count on was Simpson trying on the gloves and claiming they were too small to fit him. Former Los Angeles deputy district attorney Christopher Darden was the person to ask Simpson to try on the gloves and he has alleged that Simpson’s late lawyer, Johnnie Cochran, tampered with the gloves prior to Simpson trying on the gloves in court. Darden claimed that, “I think Johnnie tore the lining. There were some additional tears in the lining so that OJ’s fingers couldn’t go all the way up into the glove.”

Detective Mark Fuhrman stated in court that he found a match for the black glove in Simpson’s home, but when recordings revealed Fuhrman making discriminatory remarks about African-Americans, many believed he may have planted the glove at the scene.

To this day, many believe that OJ Simpson got away with murder. On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered, according to Fox News, and the case has never been solved, though there seemed to be an incredible amount of evidence against Simpson, who was acquitted of the crimes.

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession, which airs tonight on the Fox network, features a 2006 interview with Simpson, where he gives a “hypothetical” account of the murders to book publisher Judith Regan. The next year, Simpson released his book “If I Did It,” which described to readers how “the real murderer” would have carried out the killings that night.

In the interview, according to Fox News, Simpson gives his account of the night and takes about an alleged friend named “Charlie.” He also says that, “The one thing that hurts me as much as anything in this – aside from being considered a murderer – is being a batterer.” The special’s executive producer, Terry Wrong, stated that, “You see a very dysfunctional relationship. A very tortured one in which he had the power. He had the wealth, he had the celebrity. And he had the physical power … There’s no debate that domestic violence was front and center in that relationship.” Simpson reportedly had a volatile relationship with late wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

While Simpson was originally exonerated for the two murders, a civil suit later found him liable for both of their deaths. In turn, he was forced him to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victims’ families.