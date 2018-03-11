What Are OJ Simpson & Nicole Brown Simpson’s Children Up to Today?

OJ Simpson has had five children in his life – Sydney Brooke Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson, Arnell Simpson, Aaren Simpson and Jason Simpson. Two of his kids, Sydney and Justin, were from his marriage to late wife Nicole Brown Simpson, who was brutally murdered, along with Ron Goldman.

Simpson’s daughter Sydney is 32 years old today and according to E! News, she attended Boston University, where she graduated with a BA in Sociology. Her father OJ Simpson had helped her move in to college when she attended. Sydney lived in Atlanta and then moved to St. Petersburg, Florida where she opened her own company called Simspy LLC. She actually owns three properties in the area. As for Justin, he is 29 years old and also lives in St. Petersburg. He now works as a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Homes.

Nicole Brown Simpson’s younger sister Tanya Brown has spoken to People about her niece and nephew in recent years and she said she is very proud of the people they have become. She said they are both so grounded and also revealed that, “[Sydney and Justin] will always love their dad. I choose to respect that.”

Simpson’s kids have managed to stay out of the spotlight over the years and have been quite successful at doing just that. In 2014, however, they were spotted at the funeral of their grandfather, Louis Brown Jr.

O.J. Simpson's children Justin and Sydney make rare public appearance at cousin's wedding… https://t.co/SRUaIo1ogT pic.twitter.com/crzVhOv7AW — breaking news (@robkarnews77) March 2, 2016

So, did Simpson’s kids believe he killed ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson? A source told Bossip that his daughter Sydney believes he’s guilty but that she actually forgives him. The source stated that, “Sydney still believes that her father murdered her mother, but she wants to make peace with him and tell him that she forgives him. She said, ‘Murderer or not, he’s still my father and he’s the only parent I’ve got. I can’t abandon him.'”

In addition to Sydney and Justin, Simpson has other children as well. When he was 19 years old, Simpson married Marguerite L. Whitley, with whom he had three kids – Arnelle L. Simpson (born December 4, 1968), Jason L. Simpson (born April 21, 1970), and Aaren Lashone Simpson (born September 24, 1977). Aaren drowned in the couple’s swimming pool just before her second birthday. It was a true tragedy. Bustle reported that Aaren Simpson entered a coma after falling in a swimming pool and she was rushed to UCLA Medical Center. Unfortunately, she did not pull through. Aaren drowned on August 26, 1979, which was in the same year that Simpson and Whitley divorced.

Marguerite Whitley was Simpson’s high school sweetheart, according to VOGUE. The couple divorced in 1979 and Simpson said that his fame got in the way of their marriage, explaining to People that, “The price of fame was our biggest problem. My wife is a private person, yet we can’t walk down the street without causing a commotion.” According to Jet Magazine, Marguerite believed Simpson was innocent of the murders of Nicole and Ron Goldman.