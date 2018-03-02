‘Once Upon a Time’ Season 7 Spoilers

Once Upon a Time is back tonight with the remaining 12 episodes of the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, fans should know going into the second half of the seventh season that not all their questions will be answered when the show wraps up.

The outlet quotes executive producer Adam Horowitz as saying, “It’s less about tying up every loose end, it’s [more] about the feeling, and that’s what we’re really striving for, which is the feeling of Once Upon a Time.” Executive producer Edward Kitsis seconded Horowitz’ notions, saying, “It’s one last adventure… It’s saying goodbye to the show and being reminded of all the things we love — if it was the twist on fairy tales, if it was the romance, if it was the swashbuckling, or if it was the magic. The last two hours for us is less about tying it up in a bow and just getting to hear the song sung one more time.”

Was there more planned out? In fact, yes. Kitsis tells EW that they had a pitch prepared for a season 8, but it won’t be heard. “We’ll save it for the spin-off when they approach us in two years,” he adds.

Speaking at a premiere in California for the second half of the season, Kitsis said that we’re going to see many familiar faces return for the remaining episodes. Asked if Jennifer Morrison would make a return, Kitsis said, “That hasn’t been confirmed.” Who else can fans expect? Potentially a lot. The producer said, “Once is home to everyone, and there’s an open invitation for every actor who has been on the show to come back in the finale, so we’ll see who is available.”

According to Deadline, we do know that old Henry Mills will be in a flashback season with Regina.

Adelaide Kane, who plays Ivy in the series, was recently interviewed by NDK. Speaking about her character, Kane said, “You hate her but you kind of love her at the same time… I like her a lot… going into this, I wanted to make sure she was her own person and had her own motives, and her own reason for what she did outside of Cinderella and her storyline.” Asked if she thinks Ivy will get her own happily ever after when the season draws to a close, Kane said that her character needs to spend time this season figuring out what she wants; not what she needs. “What will really give her a sense of satisfaction, a sense of closure and a sense of purpose.”

Plotwise, fans can expect a villain to challenge Mr. Gold’s authority, as well as someone killing witches.

And what about Storybrooke? Viewers can expect a returning trip to Storybrooke. Kitsis admits, “I’d be depressed if I had to go the whole year without seeing Storybrooke again.” Exactly when we’ll make that trip has yet to be seen.

Once Upon a Time first premiered on October 23, 2011. The show sets a number of fairy-tale characters in the real-world, with one slight drawback: they don’t retain their powers. Season 7 has taken place in a suburban neighborhood in Seattle, Washington.

A number of well-known actors have appeared in the series. Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White, Jennifer Morrison as Emma Swan, and Josh Dallas as Prince Charming. Other notable names include Colin O’Donoghue as Captain Hook, Andrew J West as Henry Mills, and Dania Ramirez as Cinderella.