Oscars 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Academy Awards Online Free

Jimmy Kimmel returns as the host of the 2018 Academy Awards, which airs on the ABC network, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The Oscars are one of the biggest nights of the year in entertainment and the show runs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET/5 – 8 p.m. PT and airs on the ABC Network. This year’s category of Best Picture is filled with a total of nine contenders – Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. And, the movie with the most honors this year is The Shape of Wate, with 13 nominations. If you would like to watch the full show as it airs live online and cannot get to a television set, we have all the options for you below. So, if you do not have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch ABC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: ABC (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers the ability to watch a handful of live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

If you DO have cable, you can stream the show on the ABC website here at abc.go.com/watch-live. You’ll be prompted to select a cable or satellite TV provider and enter your account information. The live stream is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. You can also stream the show using the Watch ABC app. Again, you will need access to a cable or satellite provider account and will be prompted to enter your account info. The live broadcast is only available in these markets: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. The Watch ABC app is available for Apple (iOS), Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Xbox 360 and Fire Tablet.