2018 Oscars: The Complete List of Presenters

The 90th annual Academy Awards are finally here, and an impressive lineup of presenters will be taking the stage tonight to announce the categories. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on Sunday, March 4, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Here’s the full list of presenters:

Emma Stone (will announce Best Actor winner)

Mahershala Ali

Viola Davis

Jennifer Garner

Chadwick Boseman

Greta Gerwig

Margot Robbie

Tiffany Haddish

Kumail Nanjiani

Sandra Bullock

Dave Chapelle

Emily Blunt

Ansel Elgort

Nicole Kidman

Helen Mirren

Ashley Judd

Matthew McConaughey

Jodie Foster

Christopher Walken

Tom Holland

Daniel Vega

Lauren Dern

Armie Hammer

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mark Hamill

Oscar Isaac

Kelly Marie Tran

Gal Gadot

Zendaya

Gina Rodriguez

Wes Studi

Eva Marie Saint

Lupita Nyong’o

Rita Moreno

Eugenio Derbez

Eiza Gonzalez

Taraji P Henson

Salma Hayek

Maya Rudolph

Anabella Sciorra

Jane Fonda

Along with these presenters, some of the hottest musicians of the year will be taking the stage to perform this year’s nominations for Best Original Song. Mary J. Blige will be performing “Mighty River” from Mudbound, which she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.

Common and Andra Day will perform, “Stand Up For Something”, which was written by Common and Diane Warren. The hit song from Coco, Remember Me, will also be performed. The song was written by the same husband-and-wife team behind “Let It Go”. Actress Keala Settle will belt out This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, which comes from the musical minds of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land.

Lastly, Sufjan Stevens, who wrote “Mystery of Love” from the hit film Call Me By Your Name, will be joined by St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and Chris Thile for his performance.