2018 Oscars: The Complete List of Presenters

The 90th annual Academy Awards are finally here, and an impressive lineup of presenters will be taking the stage tonight to announce the categories. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and will air live on Sunday, March 4, at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
Here’s the full list of presenters:
Emma Stone (will announce Best Actor winner)
Mahershala Ali
Viola Davis
Jennifer Garner
Chadwick Boseman
Greta Gerwig
Margot Robbie
Tiffany Haddish
Kumail Nanjiani
Sandra Bullock
Dave Chapelle
Emily Blunt
Ansel Elgort
Nicole Kidman
Helen Mirren
Ashley Judd
Matthew McConaughey
Jodie Foster
Christopher Walken
Tom Holland
Daniel Vega
Lauren Dern
Armie Hammer
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Mark Hamill
Oscar Isaac
Kelly Marie Tran
Gal Gadot
Zendaya
Gina Rodriguez
Wes Studi
Eva Marie Saint
Lupita Nyong’o
Rita Moreno
Eugenio Derbez
Eiza Gonzalez
Taraji P Henson
Salma Hayek
Maya Rudolph
Anabella Sciorra
Jane Fonda
Along with these presenters, some of the hottest musicians of the year will be taking the stage to perform this year’s nominations for Best Original Song. Mary J. Blige will be performing “Mighty River” from Mudbound, which she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson.
Common and Andra Day will perform, “Stand Up For Something”, which was written by Common and Diane Warren. The hit song from Coco, Remember Me, will also be performed. The song was written by the same husband-and-wife team behind “Let It Go”. Actress Keala Settle will belt out This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, which comes from the musical minds of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land.
Lastly, Sufjan Stevens, who wrote “Mystery of Love” from the hit film Call Me By Your Name, will be joined by St. Vincent, Moses Sumney, and Chris Thile for his performance.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook